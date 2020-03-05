Dry Molasses Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Dry Molasses Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 95 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Molasses is formed as a byproduct during the production of sugar from cane sugar, it occurs as molasses syrup which is then dried to produce dry molasses using technologies such as spray dry or freeze dry. Dry Molasses is a sweetner which is naturally fortified with nutrients such as vitamin B6, calcium, potassium, copper, iron and magnesium etc.

There are several varieties of molasses syrup produced during sugar production such as light molasses, dark molasses, and blackstrap molasses all having different utilization and properties. Light molasses are the sweetest and used in baking, dark molasses are less sweet and can also be used for baking, blackstrap molasses is dark and thick and contains most vitamins and minerals. There are several associated health benefits of dry molasses consumption such as, it maintains bone health as it contains decent amount of calcium, improves heart health as it contains potassium and promotes better blood circulation and maintains heart health, molasses are rich in antioxidants therefore can also help in prevention of cancer.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Archer Daniels Midland

Zook Molasses Company

Mercer Milling Company

Pestell Minerals and Ingredients

hly, Stockade Brands

Westway Feed Products

Malt Products Corporation

Segment by Type

Light Molasses

Dark Molasses

Blackstrap Molasses

Segment by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Household

