Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. DMD is caused due to alteration in gene sequence coding for dystrophin protein, which is present the muscle. It is a rare muscle disease which majorly affects males. The symptoms includes intellectual disability, muscle weakness and, difficulty in walking and breathing. Congestive heart failure, mental impairment, pneumonia or respiratory failure are some of the complications of this disease. The treatment is available to control or reduce the signs and symptoms as DMD is not curable. Steroid drugs are used to control the symptoms of duchenne muscular dystrophy. Stem cell therapy and gene therapy could be used for treatment of this disease in future.

Growing investments in the research and development, to find out effective treatment for DMD is driving the growth of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) treatment market

According to the reports of Centers for Disease Control and prevention (CDC) 2007, 349 out of 2.37 million males in the United States were reported to be suffering from DMD. Whereas in 2019, 349 new cases of DMD were reported. Increasing incidences of DMD and requirement for its treatment is driving the growth of duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment market. Various organizations are involved in spreading awareness and investing in research and development to find the effective treatment for this disease, which is contributing to the growth of duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment market. For instance, Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), U.S. invests 75000 USD in research and development to find out the treatment for duchenne muscular dystrophy and the association funds more than 150 care centers, health care facility centers, and hospitals across U.S. and other countries. Moreover, other factors, such as constant research on stem cell therapy, gene therapy, and exon skipping drugs for the treatment of DMD is expected to propel the growth of DMD treatment market. However, major restraints hampering the growth of duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment market are, low seeking rate due to prognosis and late diagnosis of this disease.

Growing patient population in North America and Europe is the factor contributing to the growth of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) treatment market in these regions

Regional segmentation of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) treatment market by Coherent Market Insights comprises of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America dominates in the duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment market, due well-established healthcare facilities in this region. Europe contributes to the growth of duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment market followed by North America, due to high rate of affected population in this region. For instance, according to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in North England, 233 out of 1.49 million male patients were reported for DMD or other muscular dystrophy cases in 2009.

Key players are involved in the research and development of novel drug therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)

Key players operating duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) treatment market includes SUMMIT Therapeutics Plc., PTC Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Sarepta Therapeutics, Pfizer Incorporated, Pharmacia & Upjohn LLC, and others. Major industry players are involved in the research and development of novel drugs for treatment, and strategies such as collaboration and partnership are adopted by companies to hold the major share in the duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) treatment market. For instance, PTC Therapeutics International Limited has obtained conditional approval and orphan drug designation in 2014 for Translarna, which is a novel gene therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

