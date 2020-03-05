GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION SYSTEM ANALYTICS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Geographic Information System Analytics Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Forecast” Added To Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Geographic Information System Analytics Industry

This report studies the global Geographic Information System Analytics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Geographic Information System Analytics market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

A Geographic Information System (GIS Software) is designed to store, retrieve, manage, display, and analyze all types of geographic and spatial data. GIS software lets you produce maps and other graphic displays of geographic information for analysis and presentation. This report studies the Geographic Information System (GIS) market.

Of the major players of Geographic Information Systems, ESRI maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. ESRI accounted for 39.39% of the Global Geographic Information Systems revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 23.36 % and 9.42 %, including Hexagon and Pitney Bowes.

In this study, the consumption region of Geographic Information Systems divided into seven geographic regions: In United States, total Geographic Information Systems accounted for 30.68%. In the Europe 21.30%, In China 21.21 %, In Canada 4.79 %, In Southeast Asia 2.77 %, In India 3.37 %, and in other region 15.88%. Among all regions, United States is estimated to represent the highest share.

In the applications, the Government & Utilities segment was estimated to account for the highest volume share of 85.63 % in 2017 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025.

In 2017, the global Geographic Information System Analytics market size was 2200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3380 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.5% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

ESRI

Hexagon

Pitney Bowes

SuperMap

Bentley System

GE

GeoStar

Zondy Crber

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Government & Utilities

Business

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Geographic Information System Analytics in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Geographic Information System Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Geographic Information System Analytics Manufacturers

Geographic Information System Analytics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Geographic Information System Analytics Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

