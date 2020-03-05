Global Airport Information System Market : Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2018 to 2024

Growing passenger traffic and increasing need for real-time data sharing among the consumers are the factors driving the growth of the airport information system market. Additionally, increasing IT spending on airports to achieve higher operational efficiency and to give passengers enhanced and rich travel experience has led to increase in information systems across domestic and international airports, which is fueling the growth of the airport information system market.

Furthermore, as the travel time between the cities and countries are getting closer with help of advanced technologies. These technologies provide efficiency of operations and reduce the operational cost associated with running an airport, therefore, helping the travellers for hassle-free stay at the airports. This, in turn, is providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the airport information system market. Furthermore, the aviation industry is expected to further increase the demand for effective and reliable airport information systems in the years to come.

For More Details Get Free Sample Pages of this Research [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1459

Infinium Global Research has produced a new premium report Airport Information System Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Airport Information System. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Airport Information System Market by function (airport operation control centre (AOCC) and departure control system), cost (integration cost in airport information system, procurement cost in airport information system and operation cost in airport information system) and application (airside and terminal side) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encourage the expansion of the Airport Information System Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Airport Information System Market are SITA, Ultra Electronics Holdings, Rockwell Collins, Amadeus IT Group, Ikusi, Inform GmbH, Northrop Grumman Corp., RESA, IBM Corp and Siemens AG.

North America region to contribute to growth in the global airport information system market over the upcoming years

North America dominated the global airport information system market followed by Europe. Pooja Baragale a research analyst at Infinium Global Research quoted that, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to overtake North America and Europe owing to the rapidly increasing number of air travellers and the vast adoption of smartphones and increase in the number of airports. Pooja Baragale further stated that India particular is giving a massive push to building massive airports and upgrade existing ones to make flying more accessible and attract new travellers. For instance, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport is featured as the top-ranked airport in the world and indigo has recently started its ATR service paving way for building smaller town-to-town airports.

Upcoming trends to drive the growth in the airport information system market

The prominent players profiled in the airport information system market are INFORM GmbH, Intersystems Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, RESA, S.A.S., VELATIA, S.L., and Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG.

Airport Intelligence Services revealed their Airport IS, which is a market intelligence tool that offers airports a global solution under a single platform that provides Origin and Destination information, which provides passenger data. On the other hand, vendor performance is mainly impacted by market conditions, government support and industry development. Moreover, the prominent players are acquiring new companies to maintain their market position at the competitive edge.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Company Mentioned in this Premium [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict-semiconductor/global-airport-information-system-market