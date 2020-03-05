Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018-2024

We have produced a new premium report Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Ambulatory Surgical Centers. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market by ownership (hospital-affiliated, freestanding ASC’s), specialty type (single, multi-specialty centers), service (surgical service), specialties served (dental, endoscopy, ophthalmology, orthopedic, neurology, pediatric) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encourage the expansion of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market are Envision Healthcare Corporation, Surgery Partners, IntegraMed America, Inc., NueHealth (Nueterra Healthcare), Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) Management Services, L.P, Aspen Healthcare, Healthway Medical Group, Medical Facilities Corporation, Tenet Healthcare and AmSurg Corp.

North America to lead the Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market throughout the period, 2018-2024

The U.S is responsible for driving the ambulatory surgical Centers market. Factors such as high adoption of technologically advanced products, government initiatives and strategic alliances among the players operating in this market are responsible for driving the ambulatory surgical Centers market in the North America region. Europe and the Asia Pacific is expected to have a decent market share throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Increase spending capacity, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in ageing population, and improving healthcare infrastructure is expected to drive the ambulatory services market in this region.

Increase in Adoption towards less invasive surgery to drive the ambulatory surgical Centers market

The rise in minimally invasive surgery is one of the important factors, owing to fewer cuts, less trauma and reduce the risk of infection. Besides this ambulatory surgical Centers provide more advantages such as location convenience, shorter wait time, same day surgery, targeted service and more privacy and overall lower cost. These factors are responsible for driving the growth in ambulatory surgical Centers market. In addition, Cardiac surgery one the largest segment of the ambulatory surgical centers, with the increasing prevalence of the cardiac disorder among people also helps to boost the market growth.

Increase adoption of Ambulatory Surgical Centers to create lucrative opportunities

Ambulatory surgical Centers concept is most common in developed countries. However, with rising awareness of ambulatory surgical Centers in developing countries can result in the adoption of ASC’s for various treatments. Thus, with increasing adoption of ASC in developing regions such as India, China and the Middle East the demand for ambulatory surgical Centers will escalate in near future.

Strategic Alliances with Hospitals and Physicians to create growth opportunities

Some of the prominent players in the ambulatory surgical Centers market includes Envision Healthcare Corporation, Surgery Partners, IntegraMed America, Inc., NueHealth (Nueterra Healthcare), Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) Management Services, L.P, Aspen Healthcare, Healthway Medical Group, Medical Facilities Corporation, Tenet Healthcare AmSurg Corp. and many others. These companies are doing strategic alliances with hospitals and physicians in order to increase its foothold in the market and increase its revenue.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global ambulatory surgical centers market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of ambulatory surgical centers market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the ambulatory surgical centers market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the ambulatory surgical centers market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.