Global Angiography Equipment Market : Professional Market Research Report and Forecasts 2018-2024

We have produced a new premium report Angiography Equipment Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Angiography Equipment. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Angiography Equipment Market by product type (angiography systems, contrast media, vascular closure devices, angiography balloons, angiography catheters), technology (MRI, CT, X-ray and others), application (renal, carotid, cerebral, peripheral, aortic, coronary and others) and end-user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers and others) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encourage the expansion of the Angiography Equipment Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Angiography Equipment Market are GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Canon Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cordis, Shimadzu Corporation, Medtronic and Angiodynamics.

North America to influence the global Angiography Equipment Market through 2018-2024

The global Angiography market was dominated by the Europe region over the historic period of 2015-16, followed by North America. Factors such as rising incidences of chest pain, veins and the heart chambers, coronary heart disease (CHD), problems related to the aging population, every year rising number of patients around the world related to chest problems, increasing demand of advanced angiography treatments such as Angioplasty, around the world, are contributing to the growth of global angiography equipment market.

The increasing number of patients suffering from chest pain, veins and the heart chambers, coronary heart disease (CHD), increasing demand of healthcare infrastructure are the key factors responsible for driving the growth of angiography equipment market in this region. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the highest CAGR growing region on account of developing healthcare infrastructures, increased spending on healthcare in developing countries like India, China and other South East Asian countries.

Growing awareness about the angiography among doctors and common people

Now, as the awareness about different application of angiography is growing among doctors, physicians, and surgeon, they are preferring to know the basic ideas of complicated health issues through this technique, and it helps to pinpoint the problem for diagnosis purpose. Now, this trend can translate the high growth of angiography market in developing countries around the globe.

The latest development in coronary CT Angiography software

This development is one of the exciting, next step technology for CCTA is FFR-CT developed by HeartFlow. This automated software can quantify the blood flow in each coronary segment, displaying it as a color-coded map on the 3-D coronary tree. This has drastically reduced the need for diagnostic catheter angiography procedures and also helping to pinpoint the specific problematic lesions in patients with myocardial ischema.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global angiography equipment market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of angiography equipment market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the angiography equipment market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the angiography equipment market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.