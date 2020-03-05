Global Animal Feed Micronutrients Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2023

We have produced a new premium report Animal Feed Micronutrients Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Animal Feed Micronutrients. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Animal Feed Micronutrients Market by type(zinc, iron, manganese, copper),livestock (feed, aqua feed, ruminant feed, pork (swine) feed, horse feed) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encourage the expansion of the Animal Feed Micronutrients Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively.

Asia-Pacific to influence the global Animal feed micronutrients Market through 2017-2023

The global Animal feed micronutrients market was dominated by the Asia Pacific region over the historic period of 2015-16, followed by North America, and Europe, due impressive economic and population growth, growing demand of animal-based protein foods are the key drivers that have pushed the market in the new level.

The global market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region in 2016. Strong economic and population growth, rapidly changing food consumption habits, easy availability of meat-based protein sources are the key drivers that have pushed the market forward in this region, especially in India and China. North America is the second largest market for animal micronutrients. Europe ranks third, where increasing meat consumption, food safety concerns, and awareness about protein-based foods among consumers are important drivers for the growth of the animal micronutrient market.

Increasing pressure to boost the production of meat, milk and other animal-based products are boosting the demand for animal micro-nutrients

Animal feed micronutrients facilitate high milk production, stimulate the growth of the animal body, which is likely to propel its utilization among animal husbandry farmers. There has been an increasing pressure on the livestock sector to meet the growing demand for high-value animal protein, which is not possible through the traditional method used in this sector. In order to meet this increasing demand, animal farmers, animal breeders and corporates are boosting their farm output through these animal feed micronutrients. This trend has created massive demand for these micronutrients, which plays a major role in optimizing the growth of animals as well as their production rate. Now, as the disposable income around the world is improving the food choice or preference is changing rapidly. Now, people are preferring more animal-based protein source, but as the demand side is steeply increasing, supply cannot increase that way without the help of animal feed micronutrients.

Zinc-based micronutrients are trending in the animal micronutrients market

As per the analysis of the revenue earned by the top players in the animal micronutrients market, the zinc-based animal micronutrients are cash cow segment for all these companies. Hence, in the coming future, the demand for zinc-based micronutrients would define the market for a long time.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Research

Some leading players are Cargill Inc., Nutreco N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Kemin Industries Inc., Lallemand Inc, Alltech Inc., Novus International Inc., Qualitech Inc., Balchem Corp., Zinpro Corporation.

