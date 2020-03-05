Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Industry 2018 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

Our latest research report entitled Anti-Corrosion Coating Market (by product types (acrylic coatings, epoxy, polyurethene, energy, silicone, alkyd coatings and inorganic resins), applications (new building, refurbishments and onboard maintenance (ROBM)) and end-user (marine, automotive, construction, energy, industrial, oil & gas and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Anti-Corrosion Coating. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Anti-Corrosion Coating cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Anti-Corrosion Coating growth factors.

The forecast Anti-Corrosion Coating Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Anti-Corrosion Coating on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report.

The rapidly growing demand for anti-corrosion coating from various industries to drive the Anti-Corrosion Coating Market

The rapidly growing demand for anti-corrosion coating from various industries including marine, oil & gas, construction, power generation and others is driving the growth of the anti-corrosion coating market worldwide. In addition, rising construction and marine industries are contributing to the growth of the anti-corrosion coating market all over the globe. In addition, an increase in ship repair and maintenance activities across all over the world likely to boost the market of anti-corrosion coatings. However, crude oil is the key raw material used to produce anti-corrosive materials. The fluctuations in the pricing of this raw material are retraining the growth of anti-corrosion market. Moreover, the growing demand and the consumption of anti-corrosion coatings in the steel and construction industries are expected to create several opportunities in anti-corrosion coatings market.

The Asia Pacific dominates the market of anti-Corrosion Coatings followed by North America

The Asia Pacific dominates the market of anti-Corrosion Coatings followed by North America. The rising urbanization in Asia Pacific region results in the rapid growth of various end-use industries such as construction, automotive, steel and others are likely to boost the growth of anti-corrosion market in this region. The increasing oil and gas drilling and exploration activities contribute in the market of anti-corrosion coatings in Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, North America is the second largest region in the anti-corrosion coating market owing to the various industrial verticals application. The US is the most important sector and has captured the majority of the market share in the North American region.

AkzoNobel has opened a new coatings production facility in Kenya

In July 2018, AkzoNobel has opened a new coatings production facility in Kenya in July 2018 which is Located in the capital, Nairobi. AkzoNobel has a long-term plan to expand further facilities and use Kenya as a gateway to the whole of East Africa this would strengthen their presence in African subcontinents.

Some of the major players in the global anti-corrosion coating market are 3M Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Nippon Paints Co. Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, Solvay S.A. and others.