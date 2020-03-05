Global Anticoagulant Industry 2018 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

We have produced a new premium report Anticoagulant Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Anticoagulant. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Anticoagulant Market by ROA (oral anticoagulants and injectable anticoagulants), anticoagulant drugs (betrixaban, dabigatran (Pradaxa), edoxaban), applications (cardiovascular diseases, coronary artery diseases, cardiac arrhythmia, myocardial infarction) and drug class (factor Xa inhibitors, DTIS, heparin and vitamin k antagonists) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encourage the expansion of the Anticoagulant Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Anticoagulant Market are Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, LEO Pharma, Pfizer, The Medicines Company, Bayer HealthCare and BoehringerIngelheim.

North America to influence the global Anti-coagulant market through 2018-2024

The global Anti-coagulant market has been dominated by the North America region over the historic period of 2015-16, followed by Europe. The increasing number of ageing population, patients affected with heart attacks, strokes, blockages, Certain heart or blood vessel diseases, abnormal heart rhythm or atrial fibrillation, Congenital heart defects, the risk of blood clots after surgery are the key driving factors for the growth of the anti-coagulant market in this region. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the highest CAGR growing region on account of continuously developing healthcare infrastructure as health care units, private nursing homes/hospitals, increased spending on healthcare among middle and working class population in developing countries like India, China and other South East Asian countries.

Increasing awareness and application of anticoagulants

Due to increasing awareness about therapeutic applications of anticoagulants among doctors, physicians and surgeons, coupled with continuously growing patient pool with many blood clotting related disease are fuelling anti-coagulant market during the forecasted period of 2018-2024. In addition, a large number of new populations are suffering from various blood related diseases every year around the globe as Hemophilia, Von Willebrand disease, Disseminated intravascular coagulation, Liver Disease, Overdevelopment of circulating anticoagulants, Platelet dysfunction, Factor V Leiden, Antithrombin III (ATIII) deficiency, Protein C or protein S deficiency, Prothrombin (PT) gene mutation, Antiphospholipid antibody syndrome, which would drive the anti-coagulant market for medium and long-term .

New Therapies Improve Outlook for Bleeding and Clotting Disorders

December 2017; During the 59th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in Atlanta, researchers reported remarkable benefits from new, more easily administered therapies for bleeding and clotting disorders.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Report

The Leading companies in the market are Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, LEO Pharma, Pfizer, The Medicines Company, Bayer HealthCare and BoehringerIngelheim.

