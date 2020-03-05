MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 139 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

BIM (Building Information Modeling) is an intelligent 3D model-based process that gives architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals the insight and tools to more efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure

Scope of the Report:

The second one is focus on specific software that ranges from 3D to 7D, the software they provide is small and compatible with several platform software. Many of them are local provides. The quantity of these players is large. They usually grow rapidly, like RIB Software, Beck Technology, Inovaya, Synchro, IES, PKPM etc.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The EU takes the market share of 36% in 2017, followed by United States with 32%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 11% in Y2017.

The global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market is valued at 1710 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4210 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Building Information Modeling (BIM).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Autodesk, Inc (US)

Nemetschek AG (Germany)

Bentley Systems, Inc (US)

Trimble Navigation Ltd (US)

Dassault Systemes S.A. (France)

RIB Software AG (Germany)

Robert Mcneel and Associates (US)

Cadsoft Corporation (US)

Siemens (Germany)

AVEVA Group (UK)

Aconex (Australia)

Beck Technology (US)

Inovaya (US)

Synchro (UK)

IES (UK)

Hongye Technology (China)

Beijing Explorer Software (China)

Lubansoft (China)

Glodon(China)

PKPM (China)

Market Segment by Type, covers

3D BIM Management of Design Models

4D BIM Management of Schedule

5D BIM Management of Costs

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Architects

AEC engineering Offices

Contractors

Owners

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

