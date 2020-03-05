GLOBAL CONFECTIONERY MARKET (EDITION:2019) OUTLOOK, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST TILL 2023

Confectionery Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Global Confectionery Market Summary:

Report on Confectionery Market (2019) offers detailed study of market along with the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers. Further it sheds light on market overview, key vendors, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2023.

Confectionery Market Overview:

The global confectionery market was at USD 187.14 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a healthy growth during the forecast period. The global confectionery market includes chocolate, gums, sugar confectionery, and snack bar. Chocolate is the most popular category, which dominates the market owing to its increased consumption globally.

Confectionery Market (REQUEST A SAMPLE) Research Report provides knowledgeable and in-depth study of the major Confectionery Market leading players together with the company profiles and methods adopted by them. This enables the customer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with Confectionery industry key players is included within the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of value, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

Global Confectionery Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

MondelÃ©z international Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Ferrero Group, Meiji Co. Ltd, Hershey Co, Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd, Tiger Brands Limited, Lotte Group, Strauss Group, United Food industries Corporation Ltd, Arcor Group

Regional Segmentation Includes:

US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe, Poland, Russia, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Rest of Central Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of South America, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request For Sample

What are the business Opportunities for the Investors?

Help to Identify latest Trend and emerging drivers

Useful for SWOT Analysis of the market

Useful for Developing business Strategies

Helps to Identify market Growth till 2023

Help to Understand the competitive landscape

Major growths and Development in 2017 covered in the report

And the latest major developments in 2018 covered in the report

Reasons to Purchase the Confectionery Market Report:

– The report analyses how the shift towards safety will drive the global automotive anti-lock braking system market.

– Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

– Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

– Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

– Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

– 3 months analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Purchase the Confectionery Market Report (Price: $4250 SUL)

Available Customization of the Report:

Customization of the Report:

– This report can be customized to meet the desired requirements. Please connect with our analyst, who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Points Covered in TOC of Global Confectionery Market

1. Introduction 1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study 1.2 Study Assumptions 1.3 Scope of the Market2. Research Approach and Methodology 2.1 Introduction 2.2 Research Design 2.3 Study Timelines 2.4 Study Phases 2.4.1 Secondary Research 2.4.2 Discussion Guide 2.4.3 Market Engineering and Econometric Modelling 2.4.4 Expert Validation3. Market Overview 3.1 Current Market Scenario and Future Prospects 3.2 Market Trends 3.3 Market Dynamics 3.3.1 Drivers 3.3.1.1 Growing Consumer Preference for Exotic Flavors 3.3.1.2 Rise in Disposable Income and Increase in Impulse Purchasing 3.3.1.3 Increased Demand of On-the-go Snacking 3.3.2 Restraints 3.3.2.1 Health Concern Related to High Sugar Content 3.3.2.2 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices, Such As Cocoa, Vanilla, and tax on Sugar Tax 3.3.3 Opportunities 3.3.3.1 Growing Demand of Functional Confectionery 3.3.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis 3.3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 3.3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers 3.3.4.3 Threat of New Entrants 3.3.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services 3.3.4.5 Degree of Competition4. Market Segmentation 4.1 By Product Type 4.1.1 Chocolate 4.1.1.1 Alfajores 4.1.1.2 Softlines/Selflines 4.1.1.3 Boxed Assortments 4.1.1.4 Chocolate With Toys 4.1.1.5 Countlines 4.1.1.6 Seasonal Chocolate 4.1.1.7 Molded Chocolate 4.1.1.8 Other Chocolate Confectionery 4.1.2 Gum 4.1.2.1 Bubble Gum 4.1.2.2 Chewing Gum 4.1.3 Sugar Confectionery 4.1.3.1 Boiled Sweets 4.1.3.2 Liquorice 4.1.3.3 Lollipops 4.1.3.4 Medicated Confectionery 4.1.3.5 Mints 4.1.3.6 Mints 4.1.3.7 Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews 4.1.3.8 toffees, Caramels and Nougat 4.1.3.9 Other Sugar Confectionery 4.1.4 Snack Bar 4.1.4.1 Cereal Bars 4.1.4.2 Energy Bars 4.1.4.3 Other Snack Bars 4.2 By Distribution Channel 4.2.1 Warehouse Clubs 4.2.2 Convenience Stores 4.2.3 Specialist Retailers 4.2.4 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets 4.2.5 Online Retail 4.2.6 Variety Stores 4.2.7 Department Stores 4.2.8 Vending Machines 4.2.9 Others 4.3 By Geography 4.3.1 North America 4.3.1.1 United States 4.3.1.2 Canada 4.3.1.3 Mexico 4.3.2 Europe 4.3.2.1 Western Europe 4.3.2.1.1 Germany 4.3.2.1.2 United Kingdom 4.3.2.1.3 France 4.3.2.1.4 Italy 4.3.2.1.5 Spain 4.3.2.1.6 Rest of Western Europe 4.3.2.2 Central and Eastern Europe 4.3.2.2.1 Poland 4.3.2.2.2 Russia 4.3.2.2.3 The Czech Republic 4.3.2.2.4 Hungary 4.3.2.2.5 Rest of Central Europe 4.3.3 Asia-Pacific 4.3.3.1 China 4.3.3.2 India 4.3.3.3 Japan 4.3.3.4 Australia 4.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific 4.3.4 South America 4.3.4.1 Argentina 4.3.4.2 Brazil 4.3.4.3 Colombia 4.3.4.4 Rest of South America 4.3.5 Middle East & Africa 4.3.5.1 South Africa 4.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia 4.3.5.3 United Arab Emirates 4.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa5. Competitive Landscape 5.1 Market Share Analysis 5.2 Strategy Adopted by Key Players 5.3 Most Active Companies in the Past Five Years6. List of Company Profiles 6.1 Overview 6.2 Products & Services 6.3 Financials 6.4 Key Developments 6.5 Strategies Adopted 6.6 SWOT Analysis of Major Five Players7. Companies Covered 7.1 MondelÃ©z international Inc. 7.2 Mars Inc. 7.3 Nestle SA 7.4 Ferrero Group 7.5 Meiji Co. Ltd 7.6 Hershey Co 7.7 Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd 7.8 Tiger Brands Limited 7.9 Lotte Group 7.10 Strauss Group 7.11 United Food industries Corporation Ltd 7.12 Arcor Group8. Appendix 8.1 Disclaimer 8.2 SourcesLIST OF TABLES1: Confectionery Market: Revenue in USD million, by Region, Global, 2015-20232: Confectionery Market: Revenue in USD million, by Product Type, Global, 2015-20233: Confectionery Market: Revenue in USD million, by Distribution Channel, Global, 2015-20234: Confectionery Market: Revenue in USD million, by Country, North America, 2015-20235: Confectionery Market: Revenue in USD million, by Product Type, North America, 2015-20236: Confectionery Market: Revenue in USD million, by Distribution Channel, North America, 2015-20237: Confectionery Market: Revenue in USD million, by Country, South America, 2015-20238: Confectionery Market: Revenue in USD million, by Product Type, South America, 2015-20239: Confectionery Market: Revenue in USD million, by Distribution Channel, South America, 2015-202310: Confectionery Market: Revenue in USD million, by Country, Europe, 2015-202311: Confectionery Market: Revenue in USD million, by Product Type, Europe, 2015-202312: Confectionery Market: Revenue in USD million, by Distribution Channel, Europe, 2015-202313: Confectionery Market: Revenue in USD million, by Country, Asia-Pacific, 2015-202314: Confectionery Market: Revenue in USD million, by Product Type, Asia-Pacific, 2015-202315: Confectionery Market: Revenue in USD million, by Distribution Channel, Asia-Pacific, 2015-202316: Confectionery Market: Revenue in USD million, by Country, Middle East & Africa, 2015-202317: Confectionery Market: Revenue in USD million, by Product Type, Middle East & Africa, 2015-202318: Confectionery Market: Revenue in USD million, by Distribution Channel, Middle East & Africa, 2015-202319: Confectionery Market: Volume in million Kg, by Region, Global, 2015-202320: Confectionery Market: Volume in million Kg, by Product Type, Global, 2015-202321: Confectionery Market: Volume in million Kg, by Country, North America, 2015-202322: Confectionery Market: Volume in million Kg, by Product Type, North America, 2015-202323: Confectionery Market: Volume in million Kg, by Country, South America, 2015-202324: Confectionery Market: Volume in million Kg, by Product Type, South America, 2015-202325: Confectionery Market: Volume in million Kg, by Country, Europe, 2015-202326: Confectionery Market: Volume in million Kg, by Product Type, Europe, 2015-202327: Confectionery Market: Volume in million Kg, by Country, Asia-Pacific, 2015-202328: Confectionery Market: Volume in million Kg, by Product Type, Asia-Pacific, 2015-202329: Confectionery Market: Volume in million Kg, by Country, Middle East & Africa, 2015-202330: Confectionery Market: Volume in million Kg, by Product Type, Middle East & Africa, 2015-2023

Have a query? Ask our Expert

To conclude, Confectionery report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

About us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided todays businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Market Reports World is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

Contact Info:

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +14242530807/+44 203 239 8187

For latest Processed Food Report, Visit [email protected]

cat