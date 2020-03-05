Global Consumer Floriculture market 2019: Research in-Depth analysis, manufacturers, and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Consumer Floriculture Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 158 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Consumer Floriculture Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Floriculture is a branch of horticulture addressing flower and ornamental plant cultivation and propagation of flowering plants for gardens, greenhouses, nurseries and landscapes comprising the floral industry. Floriculture crops include bedding plants, houseplants, flowering gardens and potted plants, cut cultivated greens, and cut flowers.

As for consumption, Europe is also the largest consumer of consumer floriculture, with 53.24% consumption share. North America and China are also key consumers. In addition, on the consumption side of the business, the rise of online consumer floriculture sales is definitely one of these trends.

In export market, the Netherlands is still a major junction in global cut flower trade, but the four cut flower exporters close to the equatorâ€”Colombia, Kenya, Ecuador and Ethiopiaâ€”are gathering speed. The Netherlands plays a key role in the global cut flowers trading as it has more than 40% export share. When refers to the import side, Europe, USA and Japan are the major importers.

According to this study, over the next five years the Consumer Floriculture market will register a 1.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 51600 million by 2024, from US$ 48100 million in 2019

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Dmmen Orange

Syngenta Flowers

Finlays

Beekenkamp

Karuturi

Oserian

Selecta One

Washington Bulb

Arcangeli Giovanni and Figlio

Carzan Flowers

Rosebud

Kariki

Multiflora

Karen Roses

Harvest Flower

Queens Group

Ball Horticultural

Segmentation by product type:

Cut Flowers

Bedding Plants

Potted Plants

Other

Segmentation by application:

Personal Use

Gift

Conference and Activities

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Consumer Floriculture consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Consumer Floriculture market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Consumer Floriculture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Consumer Floriculture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Consumer Floriculture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

