Global Cryotherapy Market 2024 – Industry Analysis, size, share and Trend

Cryotherapy is an alternative tumor treatment option, usually preferred in cases wherein removal of tumor using conventional surgery is not effective. Cryotherapy is also utilized in treating skin disorders, for anti-aging, muscle pain and recovery, and for muscle-related injuries. Cryotherapies are broadly classified as localized/surgical cryotherapy or cryosurgery and whole-body cryotherapy. Cryosurgery is used for treatment of skin conditions, cancer, and pain. Whole body cryotherapy (WBC) find applications in health and fitness, generally performed opted for by athletes and film personalities. Liquid nitrogen cooled sauna or cryotherapy chamber (exposed to fresh oxygenated cooled air) are some of the more non-conventional techniques employed in WBC. Cryotherapy chambers are usually preferred by cryotherapy centers or at home-facilities. Cryo-guns, cryo probes and gas cylinders are mainly used in hospitals and clinics for major cryotherapy procedures.

Market Dynamics

The global cryotherapy market growth is expected to be mainly driven by increasing incidence of cancer and high prevalence of skin disorders. According to WCRF International, 1.1 million new cases of prostate cancer among men were diagnosed in 2012. Incidence rates are especially high in Australia, New Zealand, North America, and in Western and Northern European countries.

Moreover, the global cryotherapy market is characterized by varied end users such as hospitals, cryotherapy centers, fitness centers, and specialty clinics. Use of cryotherapy as a mode of alleviating muscular pain is increasing rapidly with the advent of cryotherapy chambers. Exposure to fresh oxygenated cooled air rather than liquid nitrogen, which poses threat to life if exposed for long time, is driving attention for cryotherapy chambers among consumers intending to reduce pain by cryotherapy. Although, treatment has been beneficial in many cancer cases, more studies are required to establish safety and effectiveness as opposed to chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation therapy.

Market Major Players

Major players operating in the global cryotherapy market include CryoConcepts LP, Wallach Surgical Devices, CooperSurgical, Inc., Cryoalfa, Medtronic PLC, US Cryotherapy, Metrum Cryoflex, Brymill Cryogenic Systems, and Galil Medical, Inc.

Market Taxonomy

This report segments the global cryotherapy market on the basis of product type, application, therapy type, end user, and geography. On the basis of product type, the global cryotherapy market is categorized into cryo-gun, cryo probes, gas cylinders, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, dermatology, pain management, and others. On the basis of therapy type, the global cryotherapy market is segmented into cryosurgery, ice-pack and cryo chamber therapy. The end user segment is divided into hospitals, fitness centers, specialty clinics and cryotherapy centers. For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global cryotherapy market is analyzed across key geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and Middle East. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

