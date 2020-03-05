Global Data Center Racks Market 2023: Comprehensive Analysis on Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

Global Data Center Racks Market 2023 has been performing in a profoundly aggressive business condition and expected to profoundly impact its peer and parent market, thus, the worldwide economy. The market is forcefully concentrating on development and furthermore trying to embrace trend setting innovations to refine its current contributions. The worldwide Data Center Racks market report is projected to offer vigorous insights into significant facets of Data Center Racks industry with product price, gross margin, revenue, technologies, and consumption tendencies.

The worldwide Data Center Racks market report intensely underlines essential market fragments including Data Center Racks types, Key developments, driving commercial centers dependent on topographical regions, key organizations, and innovations. The report moreover gives estimations of income and development rate grounded on each market section.

The global Data Center Racks market is projected to register a CAGR of about 12.41 % during the forecast period 2023.

Data Center Racks Market by Companies:

Schneider electric, Hewlett-Packard Co., Dell Inc., IBM corp, Eaton corporation plc., Emerson network power (Emerson electric company), Oracle corp, Rittal GmbH & co. Kg (subsidiary of friedhelm loh stiftung & co. Kg), Tripp lite, Pentair, Inc..

Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

Key Developments in the Data Center Racks Market:

February 2018 – Root data center and GTT communications launched a point of presence in Montreal data center. The data centers are expected to feature high density racks and secure carrier neutral facility designation.

January 2018 – Vertiv, a data center infrastructure provider has acquired PDU vendor Geist as a part of its strategy in business expansion. The deal among the companies is expected to add engineering and design capabilities to the product portfolio of Vertiv and power management choices as a part of customer choices.