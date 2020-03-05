Global Digital Signature Market Future Trends and Scope Analysis by 2024

Our latest research report entitled Digital Signature Market (by components (software, and hardware), deployment model (cloud-based, and on-premises), application (education and research , government and defense , real estate, human resources, banking, financial services, and insurance , healthcare and life sciences , manufacturing and engineering , and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Digital Signature. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Digital Signature cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Digital Signature growth factors.

The forecast Digital Signature Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Digital Signature on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global digital signature market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Digital signature is a way to ensure that an electronic document such as email, spreadsheet, and text file is authentic. Digital signatures depend upon certain types of encryption to ensure the authentication. These digital signatures have wide usage across software distributions and other financial transactions where detecting fraud, counterfeit and tampering is essential. Digital signatures are extensively being used for the purpose by the business organizations to certify and support contents such as word documents, emails and PDFs.

Enhanced security and organizes workflow associated with digital signatures drives the growth of the digital signature market. In addition, the growing necessity of verifying digital documents in areas such as patient consents, court documents and records, contracts, cash management documents, policies and claims is anticipated to strengthen the industry growth. The collective acceptance of biometric component based on this technology in the BFSI sector is augmenting the growth of digital signature market. Use of this technology in biometric systems is one of the most secure methods for the identification and authentication procedures, due to its unique characteristics of the user’s signature. Moreover, initiatives taken by the government such as awareness programs for different industries is anticipated to help increase consumer awareness about the legality of digital signatures.

Authentication of signatures of healthcare professionals and paper-based prescriptions can be digitally transferred from doctor to hospital’s server, and then to patient’s pharmacy. However, inconsistency among different techniques of digital signature generation are likely to curtail the growth of the digital signature market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the tradition of using online forms for filing income tax returns, opening of saving and credit account in banks and buying insurance have increased the demand of digital technologies, including digital signatures. This in turn has created several growth opportunities for the key players in the global digital signature market. On the other hand, Production of tablets and smartphones and the presence of more than seven billion mobile devices across the globe offer significant opportunities for open standard cloud-based digital signatures over the years to come.

Among the geographies, North America dominated the digital signature market. The growth in the digital signature market is due to the supporting rules and regulations and growing financial and legal services firms in the countries such as the U.S. and Canada. The refining healthcare organization in Asia-Pacific has increased the demand of signatures based on this technology in the region. Moreover, growing need for reliable and secure transactions and validating user identity over digital network is anticipated to drive digital signature adoption in Europe.

Market Segmentation by Components, Deployment Model, and Application

The report on global digital signature market covers segments such as components, deployment model, and application. On the basis of components, the sub-markets include software and hardware. On the basis of deployment model, the sub-markets include cloud-based, and on-premises. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include education and research, government and defense, real estate, human resources, banking, financial services, and insurance, healthcare, and life sciences, manufacturing and engineering, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as IdenTrust, Inc., Kofax Inc, Entrust Datacard Corporation, Secured Signing Limited, Ascertia, Adobe Systems, Inc, DocuSign, RPost Technologies, Gemalto N.V., and Signix, Inc.

