GLOBAL HIGH SPEED STEEL MARKET 2019-2023: KNOW ABOUT INDUSTRY PEERS, THEIR STRATEGIC, GROWTH FACTORS

High Speed Steel Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Global High Speed Steel Market Summary:

Report on High Speed Steel Market (2019) offers detailed study of market along with the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers. Further it sheds light on market overview, key vendors, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2023.

High Speed Steel Market Overview:

The global high speed steel market is expected to witness a moderate growth during the forecasted period, 2018-2023. The growth of the market is majorly driven by the increasing demand from various end-user industries such as automotive, aerospace and others, across the world. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market, followed by North America and Europe.

Global High Speed Steel Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

VILLARES METALS S.A., Nippon Koshuha Steel Co., Ltd.Â , Nachi-Fujikoshi CorporationÂ , Kennametal, ErasteelÂ , Friedr. Lohmann GmbH, Sandvik AB, Thyssenkrupp AGÂ , Tiangong International Co., Ltd.Â , Guhring Inc.Â , OSG Corporation, West Yorkshire Steel Co. Ltd.Â , CarpenterÂ , JIANGSU FEIDA TOOL GROUP CORPORATION, Big Kaiser Precision Tooling Inc.Â , Hitachi Metals, Ltd., BÃHLER UDDEHOLMÂ

Regional Segmentation Includes:

US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa

Points Covered in TOC of Global High Speed Steel Market

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Assumptions

1.4 Study Deliverables

1.5 Research Phases

2. Executive Summary

3. High Speed Steel Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness- Porters Five Forces Analysis

3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

3.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 High Speed Steel Market Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand for Manufacturing Cutting Tools

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 High Speed Steel Market Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Use of Cemented Carbide Cutting Tools

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 High Speed Steel Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Demand from Energy Sector

4.3.2 Other Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)

5.1 High Speed Steel Market By Type

5.1.1 Tungsten High Speed Steel (HSS)

5.1.2 Molybdenum High Speed Steel (HSS)

5.1.3 Others

5.2 High Speed Steel Market By Tool Types

5.2.1 Metal Cutting Tools

5.2.2 Cold Working Tools

5.2.3 Others (Screws, Barrels, Molds)

5.3 High Speed Steel Market By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Automotive

5.3.2 Aerospace

5.3.3 Energy

5.3.4 Others

6. High Speed Steel Market Regional Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)

6.1 Asia-Pacific

6.1.1 China

6.1.2 India

6.1.3 Japan

6.1.4 South Korea

6.1.5 ASEAN countries

6.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2 North America

6.2.1 United States

6.2.2 Mexico

6.2.3 Canada

6.2.4 Rest of North America

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 France

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 Italy

6.3.4 United Kingdom

6.3.5 Spain

6.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.4 South America

6.4.1 Brazil

6.4.2 Argentina

6.4.3 Rest of South America

6.5 Middle East & Africa

6.5.1 South Africa

6.5.2 Saudi Arabia

6.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7. High Speed Steel Market Competitive Landscape

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

7.2 Market Share Analysis**

7.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

8. High Speed Steel Market Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

8.1 VILLARES METALS S.A.

8.2 Nippon Koshuha Steel Co., Ltd.

8.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation

8.4 Kennametal

8.5 Erasteel

8.6 Friedr. Lohmann GmbH

8.7 Sandvik AB

8.8 Thyssenkrupp AG

8.9 Tiangong International Co., Ltd.

8.10 Guhring Inc.

8.11 OSG Corporation

8.12 West Yorkshire Steel Co. Ltd.

8.13 Carpenter

8.14 JIANGSU FEIDA TOOL GROUP CORPORATION

8.15 Big Kaiser Precision Tooling Inc.

8.16 Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

8.17 BÃHLER UDDEHOLM

To conclude, High Speed Steel report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

