Global Kelp Product Market Growing Demand 2019 to 2024

Kelp Product, also called laminaria japonica, saccharina japonica, or kombu, is a type of brown algae products, we focus dried and fresh kelp product in this report.

Scope of the Report:

The Kelp Product industry concentration is very low; there are more than one thousand manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Japan and South Korea.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Kelp Product is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 3120 million US$ in 2024, from 2360 million US$ in 2019

This report focuses on the Kelp Product in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Weihai Shidai Marine Biotechnology

Shandong Lidao Oceanic Technology

Fujian Lianjiang Tianyuan Aquatic

Xunshan Group

Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae

Fujian Yiyuan Sea Food Company

Fujian Huangqiwan Sea Food Biotechnology

Rongcheng Lidao Chenfenzhuang Hongqiang Kelp Factory

Rongcheng Lidao Chenfenzhuang Weijian Kelp Factory

Rongcheng Yandunjiao Aquatic Company

Shandong Gaolv Aquatic Company

Shandong Haizhibao Technology

Matsumaeya

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dried Type

Fresh Type

Salted Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food

Industrial

Cosmetic and Medicine

Others (Agricultural Fertilizer etc.)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Kelp Product product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Kelp Product, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Kelp Product in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Kelp Product competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Kelp Product breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Kelp Product market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Kelp Product sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

