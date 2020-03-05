Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2024- Marketresearchnest.com

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 132 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A laboratory information system (LIS) is information tool that processes, stores and manages data from all stages of medical processes and tests. The stored information saved in LIS database for future reference. Basic laboratory information systems commonly have features that manage patient check in, order entry, specimen processing, result entry and patient demographics.

The Major regions to produce Laboratory Information System (LIS) are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (W/O Japan) and Japan, which accounting for more than 90 % of sales value in total. North America is the largest sales region (sales value share 54.95%). Laboratory Information System (LIS) product demand is in a certain space, and the main consumer countries are moderately developed countries and developed countries.

The global leading players in this market are CompuGroup Medical, McKesson Corporation, SCC Soft Computer, Cerner Corporation, Sunquest Information Systems, Agfa HealthCare and Siemens Healthineers, which accounts for above 60% of total production value.

In the last few years, the total number of Laboratory Information System (LIS) developed by domestic manufacturers is limited. This shows that the efforts to develop new product in China is not enough, but also shows that the allocation space of domestic Laboratory Information System (LIS) still need to expand. There is still a big gap compared with the imported Laboratory Information System (LIS).

According to this study, over the next five years the Laboratory Information System (LIS) market will register a 7.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1300 million by 2024, from US$ 840 million in 2019

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

CompuGroup Medical

McKesson Corporation

SCC Soft Computer

Cerner Corporation

Sunquest Information Systems

Agfa HealthCare

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

AandT Corporation

Merge Healthcare

Orchard Software

Epic Systems

Medasys

Psyche Systems

GeniPulse Technologies

Segmentation by product type:

On-premises LIS

Cloud-Based LIS

Segmentation by application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Independent Laboratories

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Laboratory Information System (LIS) consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Laboratory Information System (LIS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Laboratory Information System (LIS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Laboratory Information System (LIS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Laboratory Information System (LIS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

