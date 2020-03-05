Global Marzipan Market up to 2024 added by Marketresearchnest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Marzipan Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 122 pages with table and figures in it.

Marzipan is a kind of confection consisting primarily of sugar or honey and almond meal, sometimes augmented with almond oil or extract and so on. In the report, it includes the direct consumption of marzipan paste and used as a raw material of cake.

Scope of the Report:

With the development of science and technology, more and more industrial robots appear. Marzipan production will tend to flow production, mechanized production.

Before the marzipan can be produced, the raw, brown almonds naturally must be processed. They are cleaned and then blanched with hot water, so that the loosened brown seed coating can be removed in husking machines with rotating sets of rubber rolls. Electronic sorting machines remove faulty almonds, while two additional, specially trained employees remove any remaining faulty almonds manually. Naturally, there is a recipe for every marzipan production. This recipe, which is subject to strict rules, is programmed into the computer-controlled production. In accordance with this recipe the almonds are automatically added, pre-crushed and mixed together with sugar and water.

Only then does the tradition, come into operation, after the pre-crushed mixture of almonds, sugar and water is finely ground by two whetted sets of granite rolls, working in opposite directions. The granite rolls give the marzipan a slightly fibrous structure for the right kind of “bite”. Then the mixture is heated in the open, rotating copper roasting boilers. Experienced master roasters guarantee an even, high quality roasting of the raw marzipan mixture. After the roasting, the raw marzipan mixture is cooled with sterile air, shaped into blocks of 12.5 kg and packed in foil. The packed blocks are cooled in cold storage to around 16Â°C within a few hours, so that the valuable almond aroma is not damaged by an excessively slow cooling procedure with longer extremes of temperature. The product quality is monitored during manufacture by a well equipped quality control laboratory, also from a microbiological perspective.

This report focuses on the Marzipan in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Niederegger

Zentis

Moll Marzipan

Odense Marcipan

Georg Lemke

Carsten

Renshaw

Atlanta Poland S.A.

Lubeca

Marzipan Specialties

TEHMAG FOODS

Market Segment by Type, covers

Finished product

Semi-finished product

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Direct

Cake

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Marzipan product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Marzipan, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Marzipan in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Marzipan competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Marzipan breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Marzipan market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Marzipan sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

