Global Membrane Filters Industry 2018 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

The report on Membrane Filters Market by technology (Nanofiltration, Microfiltration, Reverse Osmosis, Ultrafiltration,), and Application (Health Care, Environmental, Food and Beverages) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2024 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Membrane Filters Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 9.4% in terms of value over the period of 2018-2024. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by the significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

A 3D-Printing Facility to Manufacture a New Type of Water Treatment Membrane Launched by Nanyang Technological University

A thin layer of a semi-permeable material that splits elements when a heavy force is applied through the membrane. Membrane methods are used for the removal of microorganisms, bacteria, particulates, and natural organic material. Membrane filtration is mainly used in biotechnology, pharmaceutical and chemical procedures. The different technology used is nanofiltration, microfiltration, reverse osmosis, chromatography, ultrafiltration, ion exchange. Nanofiltration is a technique used for liquid phase separation. The microfiltration technique is mainly used for high production of pharmaceutical products and drugs. Reverse osmosis (RO) is a water purification technology which is used to remove ions, molecules and larger particles from drinking water. Chromatography is an important technique used for drug development. Ultrafiltration technique is used in industries such as chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing, food and beverage processing, and wastewater treatment.

The Use of Membrane Filtration in Pharmaceutical Industries is Likely to Drive the Growth Market

Membrane filtration techniques help to protect drug by eliminating impurities throughout the drug production process. Advancement in drug production with a wide variety of uses of membrane filtration procedures in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to boost the growth of this market in the next few years. In addition, rising demand for quality products and guidelines for water safety and filtration is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing application of membrane filters in separating liquid or gaseous streams for environment protection and energy recovering techniques is likely to fuel the growth of the market. On the other hand, a strict guideline by the government and high installation cost of membrane filtration equipment is likely to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, innovative use of membrane filter in biopharmaceutical is likely to bring more opportunities to this market in the next six years.

China Contributes to Rapid Growth in the Asia-Pacific Region.

The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is mainly driven by emerging countries such as China and India. The growing healthcare awareness and increasing usage of membrane filtration in water processing plants for purification and in food and Beverages industries are likely to boost the growth of the market. The leading players are Koch Membrane Systems Inc., 3M, Amazon filters, Novasep, Advantec MFS, Inc., Pall Corporation, Sartorius AG, GE Healthcare, Merck Millipore, and TriSep Corporation.

