Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2024

Our latest research report entitled Mobile Augmented Reality Market (by component (hardware, and software), device (smartphones, tablets, smart glasses, wearable, and others), application (gaming and entertainment, travel and tourism, education and learning, e-commerce and marketing, industrial, automotive, aerospace & defense, and medical)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Mobile Augmented Reality. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Mobile Augmented Reality cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Mobile Augmented Reality growth factors.

The forecast Mobile Augmented Reality Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Mobile Augmented Reality on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global mobile augmented reality market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 65.12% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Mobile augmented reality uses augmented reality technology to enhance the interactive experience of a real-world environment. In this augmented reality technology the virtual and real elements are combined and have accurate alignment of virtual objects in the world. The tremendous growth in mobile technology includes built-in cameras, sensors, computational resources and mobile cloud computing that enables the use of augmented reality in mobile devices. Mobile augmented reality integrates the digital information with the real environments thus the users are able to experience an environment that is surrounded by objects that exist in a virtual environment.

The modern world is a digital world and the number of active internet users across the globe is increasing rapidly. The augmented reality makes advertising more interactive and allows the new way of interaction between the consumers and marketers & advertisers. Mobile marketing is the most impactful multichannel digital marketing strategy, used to design for delivering marketing and promotional information to cell phones, smartphones, and other handheld devices. The rapidly growing use of mobile augmented reality for the marketing and the advertising are driving the growth of mobile augmented reality market worldwide.

Augmented reality games play a pivotal role in the gaming industry. Mobile Augmented Reality (AR) platform uses a magnetic tracker and a depth sensor that are the vital elements in the gaming industry. The various smartphones are built specially for augmented reality. The growing widespread interest for mobile gaming such as Pokemon GO, Ingress, ARrrrrgh and many other role-playing games are anticipated to boost the demand of mobile augmented reality market. Moreover, the rising use of mobile augmented reality in the education, healthcare, and construction industries are likely to contribute to the growth of the mobile augmented reality market. However, the complex design of augmented reality devices may hamper the growth of the mobile augmented reality market. Moreover, the rising innovations and adoption of mobile augmented reality are projected to serve various opportunities in the mobile augmented reality market over the forecast years.

Geographically, North America holds the maximum market share in the mobile augmented reality market owing to the presence of numerous PC game development companies. The adoption of augmented reality technology is growing rapidly in the North America region for various applications. For instance, USA TODAY, the multi-platform news and information Media Company launched Augmented Reality to Mobile App to deliver, one-of-a-kind augmented reality experience for the users. In addition, the Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region the mobile augmented reality market. The factors such as rising adoption of advanced technology, huge demand for smartphones and tablets, and growing use of augmented reality across various sectors drive the growth of mobile augmented reality market in Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation by Component, Device, and Application

The report on global mobile augmented reality market covers segments such as component, device, and application. On the basis of a component, the sub-markets include hardware and software. On the basis of the device, the sub-markets include smartphones, tablets, smart glasses, wearable, and others. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include gaming and entertainment, travel and tourism, education and learning, e-commerce and marketing, industrial, automotive, aerospace & defense, and medical.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Microsoft, Infinity Augmented Reality, Blippar.Com Ltd., SAMSUNG, DAQRI,Wikitude GmbH, Atheer, HP Reveal, and Apple Inc.

