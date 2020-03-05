Global Nutraceuticals Product Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players
Nutraceutical product is a food or fortified food product that not only supplements the diet but also assists in treating or preventing disease (apart from anemia), so provides medical benefits. Nutraceuticals are not tested and regulated to the extent of pharmaceutical drugs.
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
The following manufacturers are covered
Nestle
Archer Daniels Midland Company
DuPont
Royal DSM
Cargill
Incorporated
Groupe Danone
General Mills
Segment by Type
Dietary Supplements
Functional Food
Functional Beverage
Segment by Application
Sports Nutrition
General Wellbeing
Immune and Digestive Health
Bone and Joint Health
Heart Health
Disease Prevention
Weight Loss
