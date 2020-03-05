Global Oil and Gas Automation Market 2018 Segment by Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast to 2023

Oil and Gas Automation

Oil and Gas Automation market report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, products, and geography. Oil and Gas Automation market report contributes historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Oil and Gas Automation producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market.

Comprehensive analysis of the Oil and Gas Automation market (Sample Copy) that consist of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Additionally, Oil and Gas Automation market report includes prospective opportunities in the market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact market growth, so their analysis helps to understand the ongoing trends of the global market.

Market Size Analysis by Years:

History Year: 2013-2017 || Base Year: 2017 || Estimated Year: 2018 || Forecast Year 2018 to 2023

Oil and Gas Automation Market Segment by Regions:

US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Japan

Some of the major players operating in the Oil and Gas Automation market:

ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Mitsubishi Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Eaton Corporation, Dassault Systems, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Siemens Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Johnson Controls Inc..

Scope of Report: Oil and Gas Automation market is expected to grow at 8.02% CAGR during the forecast year. The report focuses on the Oil and Gas Automation in the global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application.

Oil and Gas Automation Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    – Increased Focus on Developing Manufacturing Economies
  • Restraints
    – Lack of Skilled Workforce

    Key Developments in the Oil and Gas Automation Market:

  • November 2017 – Rockwell Automation announced its investment in The Hive, a Silicon Valley innovation fund and co-creation studio, to gain access to an ecosystem of innovators and technology start-ups with a focus on applications of artificial intelligence (AI) to industrial automation.
  • November 2017 – Schneider Electric launched a new service designed to help industrial manufacturers modernize their PLC systems safely. By reducing downtime and disruption to the operation, the service may provide an easier migration to the companyâs Modicon M580 programmable automation controllers.
  • October 2017 – Mitsubishi electric announced that it will launch its newest MELSEC iQ-R Series general-purpose programmable controller, the IEC 61508 SIL 2-compliant redundant programmable controller paired with a redundant-function SIL2 CPU set for high performance and extra reliability
  • September 2017 – Dassault Systems acquired EXA Corporation, a global innovator in simulation software for product engineering. This acquisition strengthens the companys Simulation Portfolio with next-generation fluid dynamics capabilities on the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform.
  • June 2017 – GE launched New Solutions Purpose Built for Industrial Assets. GE Digital launched an integrated solution to deliver the industrial service model of the future that combines the power of ServiceMax which is companys cloud-based field service management solution, with its intelligent Asset Performance Management portfolio to develop service operations, reduce cost and eliminate unplanned downtime.

    Study objectives of Oil and Gas Automation Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global prefilled syringes market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology trends, and market trends that influence the global prefilled syringes market

    Key Reasons to Purchase Oil and Gas Automation Market Report:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the Oil and Gas Automation market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Oil and Gas Automation market and its impact on the global market.
    • Learn about the Oil and Gas Automation market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Oil and Gas Automation market.
    • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

