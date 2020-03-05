Global Oil and Gas Automation Market 2018 Segment by Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast to 2023

Oil and Gas Automation market report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, products, and geography. Oil and Gas Automation market report contributes historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Oil and Gas Automation producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market.

Comprehensive analysis of the Oil and Gas Automation market (Sample Copy) that consist of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Additionally, Oil and Gas Automation market report includes prospective opportunities in the market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact market growth, so their analysis helps to understand the ongoing trends of the global market.

Market Size Analysis by Years:

History Year: 2013-2017 || Base Year: 2017 || Estimated Year: 2018 || Forecast Year 2018 to 2023

Oil and Gas Automation Market Segment by Regions:

US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Japan

Some of the major players operating in the Oil and Gas Automation market:

ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Mitsubishi Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Eaton Corporation, Dassault Systems, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Siemens Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Johnson Controls Inc..

Scope of Report: Oil and Gas Automation market is expected to grow at 8.02% CAGR during the forecast year. The report focuses on the Oil and Gas Automation in the global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application.

Oil and Gas Automation Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Increased Focus on Developing Manufacturing Economies



Restraints

– Lack of Skilled Workforce Key Developments in the Oil and Gas Automation Market:

November 2017 – Rockwell Automation announced its investment in The Hive, a Silicon Valley innovation fund and co-creation studio, to gain access to an ecosystem of innovators and technology start-ups with a focus on applications of artificial intelligence (AI) to industrial automation.

November 2017 – Schneider Electric launched a new service designed to help industrial manufacturers modernize their PLC systems safely. By reducing downtime and disruption to the operation, the service may provide an easier migration to the companyâs Modicon M580 programmable automation controllers.

October 2017 – Mitsubishi electric announced that it will launch its newest MELSEC iQ-R Series general-purpose programmable controller, the IEC 61508 SIL 2-compliant redundant programmable controller paired with a redundant-function SIL2 CPU set for high performance and extra reliability

September 2017 – Dassault Systems acquired EXA Corporation, a global innovator in simulation software for product engineering. This acquisition strengthens the companys Simulation Portfolio with next-generation fluid dynamics capabilities on the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform.