Global Organic Corrosion Inhibitors Consumption Market Segmented by Product Type, End-User Industry, and Geography with Growth, Trends and Forecasts till 2023

Corrosion processes are responsible for numerous losses mainly in the industrial scope. It is

clear that the best way to combat it is prevention. Among the various methods to avoid or prevent destruction or degradation of metal surface, the corrosion inhibitor is one of the best know methods of corrosion protection and one of the most useful on the industry. According to the chemical nature, the corrosion inhibitors can be divided into organic or inorganic.

Organic corrosion inhibitors mainly include amines, phosphonates, benzotriazole and other. Organic corrosion inhibitors are widely used in water treatment, metal treatment and other fields to inhibit corrosion.

clear that the best way to combat it is prevention. The corrosion inhibitor is one of the best know methods of corrosion protection and one of the most useful on the industry. Organic corrosion inhibitor is a kind of important type in corrosion inhibitors. According to the different of functional groups, it can be divided into amines, phosphonates, benzotriazole and other. Amines are the most important organic corrosion inhibitor, taking 44.44% of the global production in 2016. Organic corrosion inhibitor have many applications such as Power Generation, Oil & Gas and Refinery, Pulp & Paper, Metal & Mining and Chemical Processing. Power Generation takes 27.15% of the global organic corrosion inhibitor consumption in 2016 which is the biggest share.

The market concentrate is not high. The main manufactures include Ecolab, GE Water, Solenis, Afton Chemical, AkzoNobel, Baker Hughes, Angus Chemical Company, BASF and so on. Ecolab owns the biggest market share, in 2016 the supply volume was 123.70 MT, taking 10.35% of the global consumption volume.

In the world, North America, China and Europe are the main consumption regions. In 2016, the consumption volumes were 297.13 K MT in North America, 221.63 K MT in Europe and 223.58 K MT in China.

Over the next five years, projects that Organic Corrosion Inhibitors will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 4060 million by 2023, from US$ 3450 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Organic Corrosion Inhibitors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Amines

Phosphonates

Benzotriazole

Other

Segmentation by application:

Power Generation

Oil & Gas and Refinery

Pulp & Paper

Metal & Mining

Chemical Processing

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Ecolab

GE Water

Solenis

Afton Chemical

AkzoNobel

Baker Hughes

Angus Chemical Company

BASF

Cortec Corporation

ChemTreat

Lubrizol

Clariant

Schlumberger

ICL Advanced Additives

Halliburton

LANXESS

Arkema

Lonza

King Industries

Daubert Chemical

Henan Qingshuiyuan

Shandong Taihe Water Treatment

Kurita

Research Objectives

To study and analyze the global Organic Corrosion Inhibitors Consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Organic Corrosion Inhibitors Consumption market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Organic Corrosion Inhibitors Consumption manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Organic Corrosion Inhibitors Consumption with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Organic Corrosion Inhibitors Consumption submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

