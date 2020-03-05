Global Potato Starch Market Growing Demand Report 2019 to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Potato Starch Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 180 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Potato Starch Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Potato starch is starch extracted from potatoes. The cells of the root tubers of the potato plant contain starch grains (leucoplasts). To extract the starch, the potatoes are crushed; the starch grains are released from the destroyed cells. The starch is then washed out and dried to powder. Potato starch products are essential in the food, paper, adhesives and building and textile industries.

The major manufacturers mainly concentrate in Europe, North America, Japan and China. In 2016, Europe production share took 73.5%, North American Potato Starch production share was about 6.9%, and Japan production share also took 6.4%. China took about 10.7%.

Europe is mature and the largest market of potato starch production, growth in the future may be mainly in Poland and other eastern European countries. But we believe that China and India will become the strongest growth of this market in the world in the future because of the fertile resources and huge demand, when they breach the technical bulwark and develop the market chain.

Potato Starch is an important crop extraction material which can be used for food industry, paper industry, chemical industry, textile industry and other industry. The largest end usem food industry, for Potato Starch, is about 56% of consumption in 2016. The use of Potato Starch in Paper Industry was another important application, and accounted for about 20% of Potato Starch consumption in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Potato Starch market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019

Request a sample copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/539650

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Avebe (NL)

Emsland Group (DE)

Roquette (FR)

KMC (DK)

SÃ¼dstÃ¤rke (DE)

Aloja Starkelsen (LV)

Pepees (PL)

Penford (Ingredion) (US)

Vimal (UA)

Novidon Starch (NL)

Lyckeby (SE)

PPZ Niechlow (PL)

Western Polymer Corporation (US)

Agrana (AT)

AKV Langholt (DK)

WPPZ (PL)

Manitoba Starch Products (CA)

Nailun Group (CN)

Beidahuang Potato Group (CN)

Weston (CN)

Lantian Starch (CN)

Guyuan Yaxue Starch (CN)

Qilianxue Starch (CN)

Yunnan Starch (CN)

Huaou Starch (CN)

Qingji Potato (CN)

Segmentation by product type:

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Other Grade

Segmentation by application:

Food Industry

Paper Industry

Chemical Industry

Texitile Industry

Other Industry

Browse full table of contents and data tables Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Potato-Starch-Market-Growth-2019-2024.html

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Potato Starch consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Potato Starch market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Potato Starch manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Potato Starch with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Potato Starch submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/539650

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook