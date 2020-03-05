Global Prebiotics In Animal Feed Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Prebiotics In Animal Feed Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 99 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Prebiotics In Animal Feed Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Prebiotics, which are a type of functional foods, are used in animal feed for improving the digestive system, immune system, and overall performance of animals. Prebiotics are essentially nutrients that are used for the microbe population of the rumen of the host animal to be in balanced numbers for a few essential functions, especially preventing pathogenic bacterial colonization of the gut. In the recent past, the prohibition of antibiotics as growth promoters (AGPs) has necessitated the use of alternate methods to reduce bacterial pathogens, which are directly related to food contamination of animal origin foods.

On the competitive front, the report identifies the major players involved in the prebiotics in animal feed business, with insights into their financial standings, existing and pipeline products, research and development activities, and an analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for each of these companies.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

FrieslandCampina Domo

Beghin Meiji

Cargill

Beneo-Orafti

Abbott Laboratories

Cargill Incorporated

Segment by Type

Inulin

Mannan oligosaccharides (MOS)

Galacto oligosaccharides (GOSs)

Fructo Oligosaccharide (FOS)

Others

Segment by Application

Swine

Poultry

Cattle

Aquaculture

Others

