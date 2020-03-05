Global Rice Flour Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2024- Marketresearchnest.com

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Rice Flour Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 130 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Rice Flour Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Rice flour (also rice powder) is a form of flour made from rice. It is distinct from rice starch, which is usually produced by steeping rice in lye. Rice flour is a particularly good substitute for wheat flour, which causes irritation in the digestive systems of those who are gluten-intolerant. Rice flour is also used as a thickening agent in recipes that are refrigerated or frozen since it inhibits liquid separation.

The technical barriers of Rice Flour are relatively low, and the Rice Flour enterprise disperse in many countries, and the relative large companies include CHO HENGï¼ŒHUANGGUOï¼ŒBob’s Red Mill Natural Foodsï¼ŒRose Brandï¼ŒBIF and others.

Rice Flour is widely used for rice noodle, desserts, snacks and bread. In 2017, rice flour for rice noodle and rice pasta occupies 40%. As consumers focus on healthy food, the increased consumption is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2025. Rice Flour industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of Rice Flour gradually decreased and we expected the price will increase due to the price trend of rice.

There are companies adding new capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in rice flour market will become more intense.

According to this study, over the next five years the Rice Flour market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 14800 million by 2024, from US$ 11500 million in 2019

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Burapa Prosper

Thai Flour Industry

Rose Brand

CHO HENG

Koda Farms

BIF

Lieng Tong

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Pornkamon Rice Flour Mills

HUANGGUO

Segmentation by product type:

Rice Flour

Brown Rice Flour

Glutinous Rice Flour

Other

Segmentation by application:

Rice Noodle and Rice Pasta

Sweets and Desserts

Snacks

Bread

Thickening Agent

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Rice Flour consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Rice Flour market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Rice Flour manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Rice Flour with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Rice Flour submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

