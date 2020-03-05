Global Rice Noodles Market Growth 2019-2024 Thin Noodles, Wide Noodles

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Rice Noodles Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 166 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Rice noodles are noodles that are made from rice. Their principle ingredients are rice flour and water. However, sometimes other ingredients such as tapioca or corn starch are also added in order to improve the transparency or increase the gelatinous and chewy texture of the noodles.

Rice noodles are most commonly used in the cuisines of East and Southeast Asia, and are available fresh, frozen, or dried, in various shapes and thicknesses.

Asia Pacific accounted for 69.3% of the global rice noodles market revenue in 2014. Rice is a staple food for several countries in the region including China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand. Therefore, rice-based food products will always remain popular among consumers in this region.

Europe has witnessed growth owing to changing eating habits of consumers coupled with growing population of Asian origin people. This has contributed to a growing number of Asian restaurants in countries such as Germany, U.K., and France. Increasing trend of takeaways and home deliveries for convenience food product is also an important feature for the popularity of the product. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2015 to 2022.

Changing eating preference of consumers coupled with increasing availability of the product is expected to drive demand in Asia Pacific over the forecast period. China accounted for 19.8% of the global market revenue share in 2014.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

JFC International

American Roland Food Corp.

Eskal

Nan Shing Hsinchu

Cali Food

Nature soy

Mandarin Noodle Manufacturing

Ying Yong Food Products

J.D. Food Products

Leong Guan Food Manufacturer

Foodle Noodle

Lieng tong

LandW Food Corp.

Thai Preserved Food Factory

Thai Kitchen

Segmentation by product type:

Thin Noodles

Wide Noodles

Segmentation by application:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Food Service Outlets

Online Stores

Others

