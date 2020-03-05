GLOBAL SALT SUBSTITUTES MARKET (EDITION:2019) OUTLOOK BY SEGMENTATION, KEY COMPETITORS, DEVELOPMENT PLAN AND GROWTH FORECAST 2023

Salt Substitutes Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Salt Substitute Finding a salt replacement that tastes like the salt has long been a pain-point for food manufacturers amid mounting pressure by public health groups to stem a rising tide of chronic health problems including diabetes and obesity. Increasing work pressure has also led to serious health concerns, driving the market for salt substitutes. Yeast extract and hydrolyzed vegetable protein are being clearly adopted by most of the manufacturers in various processed food sectors. Increasing processed food consumption has led to higher demand for salt substitutes in savory snacks.

Global Salt Substitutes Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

Ajinomoto, Alsiano, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Cargill Inc., Givaudan SA, K+S Kali GMBH, Kerry Group, McCormick, NuTek, Nutrionix, Smart Salt Inc.

Regional Segmentation Includes:

US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa

Points Covered in TOC of Global Salt Substitutes Market

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Market

2. Salt Substitute Market Insights

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Market Trends

2.3 Industry Attractiveness

2.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

2.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

2.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

2.3.5 Degree of Competition

3. Salt Substitute Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

4. Salt Subsitiute Market Segmentation and Analysis

4.1 By Type

4.1.1 Mineral Salts

4.1.2 Yeast Extract

4.1.3 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Application

4.2.1 Bakery & Confectionery

4.2.2 Snacks

4.2.3 Meat & Poultry

4.2.4 Beverages

4.2.5 Soups, Salads, Sauces & Dressings

4.2.6 Others

5. Salt Substitute Regional Segmentation and Analysis

5.1 North America Salt Substitutes Market (2018-2023)

5.1.1 US Salt Substitutes Market (2018-2023)

5.1.2 Canada Salt Substitutes Market (2018-2023)

5.1.3 Mexico Salt Substitutes Market (2018-2023)

5.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2 Europe Salt Substitutes Market (2018-2023)

5.2.1 Germany Salt Substitutes Market (2018-2023)

5.2.2 UK Salt Substitutes Market (2018-2023)

5.2.3 France Salt Substitutes Market (2018-2023)

5.2.4 Spain Salt Substitutes Market (2018-2023)

5.2.5 Italy Salt Substitutes Market (2018-2023)

5.2.6 Russia Salt Substitutes Market (2018-2023)

5.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3 Asia-Pacific Salt Substitutes Market (2018-2023)

5.3.1 China Salt Substitutes Market (2018-2023)

5.3.2 India Salt Substitutes Market (2018-2023)

5.3.3 Japan Salt Substitutes Market (2018-2023)

5.3.4 Australia Salt Substitutes Market (2018-2023)

5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4 South America Salt Substitutes Market (2018-2023)

5.4.1 Brazil Salt Substitutes Market (2018-2023)

5.4.2 Argentina Salt Substitutes Market (2018-2023)

5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5 Middle-East & Africa Salt Substitutes Market (2018-2023)

5.5.1 South Africa Salt Substitutes Market (2018-2023)

5.5.2 UAE Salt Substitutes Market (2018-2023)

5.5.3 Rest of Middle-East & Africa

6. Salt Substitute Market Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Most Adopted Strategies

7. Salt Substitute Market Company Profiles

7.1 Cargill Inc.

7.2 K+S Kali GMBH

7.3 McCormick

7.4 Alsiano

7.5 Nutrionix

7.6 Smart Salt Inc.

7.7 NuTek

7.8 Givaudan SA

7.9 Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

7.10 Kerry Group

7.11 Ajinomoto

8. Disclaimer

To conclude, Salt Substitutes report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

