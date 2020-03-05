Global Sodium Fluorosilicate Competition Analysis Report 2019
This report focuses on Sodium Fluorosilicate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sodium Fluorosilicate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The report represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and info-graphics to assess the market, its growth and development, and market trends of the global Sodium Fluorosilicate market during the projected period. QY Research has used a framework of primary and secondary research to make this report a full-proof one.
The following manufacturers are covered:
- KC Industries
- Prayon SA
- Derivados delFlúor（DDF）
- Kailin
- Fluorine Industry Environmental
- DFD Chemical
- Yunnan Yuntianhua
- Sinochem Yunlong
- Xinfudi Keji
- Hubei Yihua Chemical
- Heqi
- HML
- Fengyuan Group
- Xuda Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
97%-99% Purity
≥99% Purity
Others Purity
Segment by Application
Enamel Industry
Glass Industry
Cement Additives
Refractory Material
Fluoride Chemical
Others
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019-2025
