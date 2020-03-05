Global Software Defined Perimeter Market – Future Scope Detailed Analysis to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Software Defined Perimeter Market (by enforcement point (gateway, controller, and end point), components (solutions, and services), deployment mode (on-premises, and cloud), end users (healthcare, defense, education, banking, financial services, and insurance, government, media and entertainment, and telecom)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Software Defined Perimeter. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Software Defined Perimeter cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Software Defined Perimeter growth factors.

The forecast Software Defined Perimeter Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Software Defined Perimeter on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global software-defined perimeter (SDP) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/2017

The software-defined perimeter is a security framework developed by the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) that controls access to resources based on identity. The software-defined perimeter depend on appliances such as firewalls or VPN concentrators and binding mobile operators to specific locations. The major benefits offered by software-defined perimeter market are it secures gateways at the application layer both to the cloud and between securities with concealed micro-tunnels that illegal hackers could not detect. Software-defined Perimeter offers secured access to cloud environment including PaaS, IaaS and many other.

The traditional perimeter-based approach to network security is not enough. Therefore, organizations are shifting towards a new approach of network security that includes software-defined perimeter. Moreover, diverse enterprise applications such as on premise, hybrid, and cloud the demand for software-defined perimeters have significantly increased. The software-defined perimeter is used to lower the chances of network-based attacks, including man-in-the-middle attacks, denial-of-service (DOS) attacks, server vulnerabilities and lateral movement attacks such as cross-site scripting (XSS). The growing need for advanced security technologies to solve the problem of network attacks promotes the growth of the global software-defined perimeter market. Moreover, the adoption of the software-defined perimeter architecture (SDP) by various end-user industries to serve the increasing demand for security infrastructure is creating a positive impact for the market growth. However, lack of awareness about secure software solutions could hamper the growth of software-defined perimeter (SDP) market. Furthermore, the growth in industrialization coupled with digitization is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the software-defined perimeter market in near future.

Among the regions, North America is anticipated to be the largest region for software-defined perimeter market. Highly developed infrastructure, early adoption of software-defined perimeter and highly focused on research and development activities to develop new technology in U.S and Canada are some factors driving the demand for the market in the North American region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for the software-defined perimeter (SDP) market. Owing to the presences of small and medium of enterprises in countries such as India and China working in the cloud-based application. The developing economies such as Middle East Africa and Latin America is anticipated to have significant growth in software-defined perimeter market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Enforcement Point, Components, Deployment Mode, and End User

The report on global software-defined perimeter (SDP) market covers segments such as enforcement point, components, deployment mode, and end user. On the basis of the enforcement point, the sub-markets include gateway, controller, and end point. On the basis of components, the sub-markets include solutions and services. On the basis of deployment mode, the sub-markets include on-premises and cloud. On the basis of end user, the sub-markets include healthcare, defense, information technology enabled services, education, banking, financial services, and insurance, government, media and entertainment, and telecom.

Ask Discount for the latest research report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/2017

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Cyxtera Technologies, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Certes Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., and RSA Security LLC.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict-semiconductor/global-software-defined-perimeter-market