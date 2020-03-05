Global Specialty Paper Depth Analysis Report 2019

This report focuses on Specialty Paper volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Specialty Paper market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report

The report represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and info-graphics to assess the market, its growth and development, and market trends of the global Specialty Paper market during the projected period. QY Research has used a framework of primary and secondary research to make this report a full-proof one.

The following manufacturers are covered:

KapStone

Glatfelter

International Paper

Domtar

SMW

Georgia-Pacific

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Kohler

UPM

Oji Group

Mondi

Stora Enso

Sappi

Fedrigoni

Nippon Paper

Onyx Specialty Papers

Wausau Coated Products, Inc.

Verso

Cascades

Delfort

Nine Dragons

Clearwater Paper

BPM

Twin Rivers

Flambeau Rivers

Little Rapids

Neenah Paper

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Packaging Paper

Printing Paper

Printing Label Paper

Decor Paper

Release Liner Paper

Others

Segment by Application

Packaging & Labeling

Building & Construction

Food Service

Business and Communication

Industrial

Printing and Publishing

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019-2025

