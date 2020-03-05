Global Structural Bolts Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019

This report focuses on Structural Bolts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Structural Bolts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The report represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and info-graphics to assess the market, its growth and development, and market trends of the global Structural Bolts market during the projected period. QY Research has used a framework of primary and secondary research to make this report a full-proof one.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fontana Gruppo

KAMAX

Infasco

Nucor Fastener

Wurth Group

Stanley

LISI Group

Cooper & Turner

Lejeune Bolt

Gem-Year

Araymond

Tianbao Fastener

Arconic (Alcoa)

CISER

Marmon

Atlantic Bolt

Sundram Fasteners

Karamtara

All-Pro Fasteners

TR Fastenings

SBM

Portland Bolt

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

A325

A490

Others

Segment by Application

Construction

Shipbuilding

Power Plants

Transportation

Others

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019-2025

