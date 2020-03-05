Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Market Analysis, Status (2018-2023) and Business Development Outlook

The Latest Industry Report of Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Market Key Drivers Influencing Market Growth, Opportunities, the Challenges and the Risks faced by Key Manufacturers and the Market as a Whole. It also analyzes Key Emerging Trends and their Influencing Impact on Present and Future Development.

2018-2023 Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Market Report

In this Newly Report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Tennis Racquet market for 2018-2023.

Tennis Racquet is a sports implement consisting of a handled frame with an open hoop across which a network of strings or catgut is stretched tightly. It is used for striking tennis in game. The main parts of a tennis racket are the head, beam, shaft, grip, butt cap, and strings.

North America is the leading market in terms of volume and value, closely followed by Europe and Asia. The world tennis market is dominated by Wilson, Babolat, Prince, Head, YONEX, Tecnifibre, Dunlop, Volkl, Slazenger, TELOON, ProKennex, PowerAngle, Gamma, PACIFIC, Qiangli, Solinco, One Strings, and Bonny.

The world tennis-racquet market breaks down into two large families: aluminum racquets, which are sturdy and cheap for a beginner or for purely recreational tennis. This market segment is handled more especially by the large sport superstores; lightweight, high-performance graphite racquets for dedicated players, in or out of competition. This customer base is Ã¢â¬ÅcourtedÃ¢â¬ by the sectorÃ¢â¬â¢s specialty stores.

In the overall market, an estimated seven million racquets or so are sold per year the world over. About 77.32% of these are in graphite and 9.10% in aluminum in 2015.

Over the next five years, projects that Tennis Racquet will register a 0.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 350 million by 2023, from US$ 330 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Tennis Racquet market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Graphite

Boron and Kevlar

Aluminum

Woodies

Segmentation by application:

Professional Tennis Players

Adult Tennis Enthusiasts

Junior Tennis Enthusiasts

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Wilson

Babolat

Prince

Head

YONEX

Tecnifibre

Dunlop

Volkl

Slazenger

TELOON

ProKennex

PowerAngle

Gamma

PACIFIC

Qiangli

Solinco

One Strings

Bonny

Research Objectives

To study and analyze the global Tennis Racquet Consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Tennis Racquet Consumption market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Tennis Racquet Consumption manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Tennis Racquet Consumption with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Tennis Racquet Consumption submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Marketing Channel

Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing

Marketing Channel Development Trend included in Tennis Racquet Consumption industry

Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy of Tennis Racquet Consumption market

Target Client

Distributors/Traders List

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Technology Progress/Risk

Substitutes Threat

Technology Progress in Tennis Racquet Consumption Industry

Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

Economic/Political Environmental Change

Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Market Forecast 2018-2023

Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast 2018-2023

Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Production, Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2023

Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Production Forecast by Type 2018-2023

Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Consumption Forecast by Application 2018-2023

Tennis Racquet Consumption Price Forecast 2018-2023

Lastly In this Tennis Racquet Consumption Market analysis, traders and distributors analysis is given along with contact details. For material and equipment suppliers also, contact details are given. New investment feasibility analysis is included in the report.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

Key Points Covered in TOC:

Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Market Research Report 2018

Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2017-2018)

Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2017-2018)

Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Market Analysis by Application

Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Tennis Racquet Consumption Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Market Forecast (2018-2023)

