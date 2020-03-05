Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Market Analysis, Status (2018-2023) and Business Development Outlook
The Latest Industry Report of Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Market Key Drivers Influencing Market Growth, Opportunities, the Challenges and the Risks faced by Key Manufacturers and the Market as a Whole. It also analyzes Key Emerging Trends and their Influencing Impact on Present and Future Development.
2018-2023 Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Market Report
In this Newly Report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Tennis Racquet market for 2018-2023.
Tennis Racquet is a sports implement consisting of a handled frame with an open hoop across which a network of strings or catgut is stretched tightly. It is used for striking tennis in game. The main parts of a tennis racket are the head, beam, shaft, grip, butt cap, and strings.
North America is the leading market in terms of volume and value, closely followed by Europe and Asia. The world tennis market is dominated by Wilson, Babolat, Prince, Head, YONEX, Tecnifibre, Dunlop, Volkl, Slazenger, TELOON, ProKennex, PowerAngle, Gamma, PACIFIC, Qiangli, Solinco, One Strings, and Bonny.
The world tennis-racquet market breaks down into two large families: aluminum racquets, which are sturdy and cheap for a beginner or for purely recreational tennis. This market segment is handled more especially by the large sport superstores; lightweight, high-performance graphite racquets for dedicated players, in or out of competition. This customer base is Ã¢â¬ÅcourtedÃ¢â¬ by the sectorÃ¢â¬â¢s specialty stores.
In the overall market, an estimated seven million racquets or so are sold per year the world over. About 77.32% of these are in graphite and 9.10% in aluminum in 2015.
Over the next five years, projects that Tennis Racquet will register a 0.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 350 million by 2023, from US$ 330 million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Tennis Racquet market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Graphite
Boron and Kevlar
Aluminum
Woodies
Segmentation by application:
Professional Tennis Players
Adult Tennis Enthusiasts
Junior Tennis Enthusiasts
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Wilson
Babolat
Prince
Head
YONEX
Tecnifibre
Dunlop
Volkl
Slazenger
TELOON
ProKennex
PowerAngle
Gamma
PACIFIC
Qiangli
Solinco
One Strings
Bonny
Research Objectives
- To study and analyze the global Tennis Racquet Consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of Tennis Racquet Consumption market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Tennis Racquet Consumption manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Tennis Racquet Consumption with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the consumption of Tennis Racquet Consumption submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Marketing Channel
- Direct Marketing
- Indirect Marketing
- Marketing Channel Development Trend included in Tennis Racquet Consumption industry
- Market Positioning
- Pricing Strategy
- Brand Strategy of Tennis Racquet Consumption market
- Target Client
- Distributors/Traders List
Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Technology Progress/Risk
- Substitutes Threat
- Technology Progress in Tennis Racquet Consumption Industry
- Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change
- Economic/Political Environmental Change
Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Market Forecast 2018-2023
- Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast 2018-2023
- Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Production, Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2023
- Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Production Forecast by Type 2018-2023
- Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Consumption Forecast by Application 2018-2023
- Tennis Racquet Consumption Price Forecast 2018-2023
Lastly In this Tennis Racquet Consumption Market analysis, traders and distributors analysis is given along with contact details. For material and equipment suppliers also, contact details are given. New investment feasibility analysis is included in the report.
The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.
Key Points Covered in TOC:
Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Market Research Report 2018
Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Market Competition by Manufacturers
Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2017-2018)
Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2017-2018)
Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Market Analysis by Application
Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
Tennis Racquet Consumption Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Market Effect Factors Analysis
Global Tennis Racquet Consumption Market Forecast (2018-2023)
