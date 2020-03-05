Global Unified Monitoring Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Unified Monitoring Market (by component (solutions, and services), deployment type (on-premises, and cloud), industry vertical (BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, consumer goods and retail, it and telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Unified Monitoring. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Unified Monitoring cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Unified Monitoring growth factors.

The forecast Unified Monitoring Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Unified Monitoring on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global unified monitoring market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Unified monitoring deals with the monitoring of the entire IT infrastructure, including physical, virtual, and cloud by using an integrated platform. It helps the IT department to gain the incorporated view of their availability and the performance of the application, databases, network, security system, and other devices. In unified monitoring, the data has been collected from different devices. The collected data then combined by using the multiple tools to form the picture of accessibility and the performance of the groundwork into a single pane of glass. During the monitoring of ongoing operations, in the case of problems, the unified monitoring system sends the alert signal to the responsible staff of the problem. This will further reduce the complexity of the system and resolve the problems in the minimum time.

Nowadays, nearly every organization is highly dependent on an IT infrastructure to perform daily operations. The adoption of the new IT technologies such as IoT, Big Data and others across various enterprises are rapidly increasing. The growing complexity in the IT infrastructure and their applications are driving the growth of the unified monitoring market. Unified monitoring is provided with intelligent visibility, detection of issues and exclusion of blind spots with a better time and the cost-effectiveness. The unified monitoring offers excellent end-user experience, faster problem detection and resolution, and other benefits. In addition, the rising need of advanced customer experience is anticipated to boost the growth of unified monitoring market.

Furthermore, the growing need of a system that effectively manages the security and the performance of the IT infrastructure are contributing to the growth of unified monitoring market. However, the high installation cost is hampering the growth of the unified ministering market. Moreover, the growing adoption of unified monitoring in the small and medium-sized enterprises is projected to create several growth opportunities in the unified monitoring market.

Among the geographies, North America is holding the maximum market shares in the unified monitoring market and is expected to dominate over the forecast period. The high rate of adoption of new technology, and developed IT infrastructure are driving the growth of unified monitoring market in the North America region. Additionally, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the unified monitoring market owing to the adoption of the new technologies across various industry verticals, and rising demand of the highly secured system for the banking and finance sectors and developing IT infrastructure.

Market Segmentation by Component, Deployment Type, and Industry Vertical

The report on global unified monitoring market covers segments such as component, deployment type, and industry vertical. On the basis of a component, the sub-markets include solutions and services. On the basis of deployment type, the sub-markets include on-premises and cloud. On the basis of industry vertical, the sub-markets include BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, consumer goods and retail, it and telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Dynatrace, Zenoss, Opsview, GroundWork Open Source, Fata Informatica, AppDynamics, CA Technologies, and Acronis.

