This comprehensive Hologram Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Hologram refers to the acquisition and processing of holograms with a digital sensor array, typically a CCD camera or a similar device.

Scope of the Report:

Lyncee Tec, zSpace, Inc, HoloTech Switzerland AG, Vision Optics GmbH and Eon Reality, Inc are the key players and accounted for 40.93%, 5.75%, 6.60%, 6.88% and 6.12% respectively of the overall Holography market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in United States, with 33.5% share in 2016. It has unshakable status in this field.

The applications of this market are mainly healthcare, education and research, manufacturing and entertainment, healthcare take a share of 34% of global market in 2016.

This market players’ key products are digital holography microscopes, digital holography printing, digital holography imaging, digital holography displays, holography software and platforms etc. Lyncee Tec is the most popular players of digital holography microscope market, it dominates the whole DHM market. There are two main companies in the world printing poster-sized digital holograms, i.e. Geola and HoloTech Switzerland AG (formerly Zebra Imaging).

The market can be classified by hardware, software and service, hardware are mostly digital holography microscope and displays, take a market share of 59%, the software are diversify software and system, the service are like digital holography imaging, extremely demanding inline inspection. The software and service market almost split equally the rest of the market.

The worldwide market for Hologram is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 27.3% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 29 million US$ in 2019

This report focuses on the Hologram in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Lyncee Tec

zSpace, Inc

HoloTech Switzerland AG

Vision Optics GmbH

Eon Reality, Inc

Holoxica Limited

4Deep inwater imaging

Geola

Leia, Inc

Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA

RealView Imaging

Phase Holographic Imaging

Mach7 Technologies

Fraunhofer IPM

Nanolive SA

FoVI 3D

Jasper Display Corporation

Kino-mo

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware (HW)

Software (SW)

Service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Entertainment

Healthcare

Automotive

Retail Sector

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Hologram product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hologram, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hologram in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Hologram competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Hologram breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Hologram market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hologram sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

