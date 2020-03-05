In-vitro fertilization (IVF) is the most effective form of assisted reproductive technology (ART) associated with treatment of infertility and genetic disorders related to child conception. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, 231,936 ART cycles were performed in 464 reporting clinics in the U.S., resulting in 60,778 live births. The ART cycle consist of series of process, including ART procedure, followed by ovarian stimulation and unfreezing of embryos for transfer into the uterus. Maternal age, reproductive history, embryo status while transfer, cause of infertility, lifestyle factors such as smoking, obesity, and use of alcohol, drugs, and excessive caffeine are factors that need to be taken into account before undergoing the IVF procedure, as they are responsible for determining the success of IVF. Infertility associated with female and male partners was found to be a major driver fueling growth of the in-vitro fertilization devices market. According to the National Survey of Family Growth conducted between 2011 and 2013, around 61 million women belonging to the age group of 15- 44 years underwent a medical test to diagnose infertility, at some phase in their lives. Additionally, 6% of these women were unable to conceive even after 12 months of consistent efforts to conceive.

In-vitro fertilization procedure is also performed when a patient is suffering from certain disorders such as ovulation disorders, damage or blockage of fallopian tube, endometriosis, premature ovarian failure, previous tubal sterilization, uterine fibroids, impaired sperm production, and genetic disorders.

Certain risks are associated with in-vitro fertilization procedures such as premature delivery, low birth weight, multiple births, ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome, and complications associated with egg retrieval procedures, miscarriage, birth defects, ectopic pregnancy, and ovarian cancer. These risks pose as major factors limiting growth of the in-vitro fertilization devices market. According to the CDC’s 2015 Fertility Clinic Success Rates Report, around 1.6% of all infants born in the U.S., were conceived by using assisted reproductive technology.

As of 2017, around 6.7% of married women between 15 and 44 years of age, are estimated to be infertile and 12.1% are estimated to be suffering from impaired fecundity in the U.S., according to CDC. Furthermore, obesity, cigarette smoking, and binge drinking makes men and women more susceptible to the risk of infertility. The increasing numbers of the women of reproductive age in U.S., have chronic conditions and related risk factors, which includes obesity, smoking and drinking, that can affect overall health, future fertility, pregnancy and birth outcome. According to Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System Data by CDC, in 2014, women belonging to the age range of 18 to 44 years, in the U.S. were reported to be obese (52.8%), which is a major cause in infertility, followed by those involves in cigarette smoking (19.2%) and binge drinking (16.9%).

High prevalence of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) drives the in-vitro fertilization devices market in near future

According to the CDC, in 2016, PCOS was found to be the major cause of female infertility, which has affected around 5 million women during the reproductive age, in the U.S. Women with PCOS have low levels of follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) and high levels of androgen (male hormone), which significantly affects ovulation and creates difficulties to conceive. Moreover, half of women suffering from PCOS, develop type 2 diabetes, which further leads to complications associated with fertility. Consequently, increasing incidence of PCOS for women, is driving demand for in-vitro fertilization devices, which in turn, is expected to fuel growth of the market in the near future.

High costs associated with in-vitro fertilization procedure is expected to hamper growth of the in-vitro fertilization devices market

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), reported that the average cost of an IVF cycle in the U.S. is around US$ 12,400, which includes fertility medications, preliminary test, ultrasound monitoring, and blood tests. However, number of IVF cycles required depends upon the patient’s age and quality of the embryo and semen. Furthermore, depending on patient’s circumstance, the demand for ART treatment such as Intra Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) is expected to increase, in turn, increasing the costs associated with in-vitro fertilization by US$ 1,000 to US$ 3,000. Thus, the overall treatment methods make in-vitro fertilization expensive, in turn, restraining growth of the in-vitro fertilization devices market.

Key players operating in in-vitro fertilization devices market include Vitrolife AB, CooperSurgical Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., COOK MEDICAL INC., Genea Biomedx, Merck KGaA, OvaScience, Inc., JXTG Holdings, Inc., Progyny, Inc., and Oxford Gene Technology Inc., EMD Serono,Inc., and Irvine Scientific.

