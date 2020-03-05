Industrial Robotics Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2024 Leading By ABB Ltd., Comau S.P.A., Denso Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Kuka AG

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Industrial Robotics” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

The demand for industrial robots is mainly observed in industries such as automobile and heavy engineering. In order to overcome the limitations of the traditional labor work, industrial robots are being evolved which is expected to be the prime factor driving the growth of the market. Additionally, increase in the need for automation in microelectronics and the technology set by the government and industry association are escalating the demand for the industrial robotics market. However, high initial cost for purchasing these equipment followed by installation cost and high maintenance cost are the factors which are likely to restrain the growth of the industrial robotics market. Moreover, the use of industrial robots helps to achieve automation in manufacturing process is providing major growth opportunities for the key players in the industrial robotics market.

Segment Covered Mentioned in this Report

The report on global industrial robotics market covers segments such as, type, application and function. On the basis of type the global industrial robotics market is categorized into introduction, articulated robots, cartesian robots, cylindrical robots, parallel robots, scara robots and other robots. On the basis of application the global industrial robotics market is categorized into introduction, automotive, chemical, rubber & plastics, electrical & electronics, food & beverages, machinery and others. On the basis of function the global industrial robotics market is categorized into introduction, assembling & disassembling, material handling, milling, cutting, and processing, painting & dispensing, soldering & welding and others.

Major Key Players mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global industrial robotics market such as, ABB Ltd., Comau S.P.A., Denso Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Kuka AG, CMA Robotics S.P.A., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Universal Robots A/S and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

About Us

