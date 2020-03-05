Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market: Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape Forecast to 2026

Asthma is an inflammatory disease of the airways of lungs which makes breathing difficult. Symptoms of asthma appear when the lining of the airways swell and the associated muscles around the airway tighten. Common symptoms of asthma include wheezing, coughing, especially in the night, tightness in the chest, fatigue, and shortness of breath. The trigger factors for asthma are dust, excess heat, cold air, stress, and vigorous exercise. Other triggers include allergens such as certain foods, cigarette smoke, house dust, animal danders, pollen, perfumes, and pollution. Effective management of the condition along with right medication would enable patients to lead a normal life. Asthma monitoring is monitoring the symptoms of the condition to prevent attacks and morbidity. Self-monitoring of asthma includes peak-expiratory flow monitoring and symptom-based monitoring. Technological advancements in health care have led to the development of digital solutions that alert patients of a possible asthma attack.

Rising levels of pollution across the globe is a leading factor contributing to the increase in the number of people suffering from asthma. This is projected to drive sales of intelligent asthma monitoring devices. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 27 million people in the U.S. suffered from asthma in 2017. It was one of the chronic conditions in children, with a prevalence of 1 in every 12 children. According to Asthma UK, currently, there are over 300 million people suffering from asthma globally, and the number is anticipated to rise by over 100 million by 2025. Additionally, rise in awareness among the people about the advantages of intelligent asthma monitoring devices, technological advancements, and increase in the number of companies focused on the development of these devices leading to significant product launches fuel the growth of the intelligent asthma monitoring devices market. However, product recalls and lack of knowledge about the effective use of these devices are expected to hamper the growth of the intelligent asthma monitoring devices market.

The global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be classified into wearable devices, smart inhalers, and nebulizers. The smart inhalers segment includes dry-powdered inhalers and metered dose inhalers. Wearable devices detect respiration rate, heart rate, cough count, and wheezing, based on which it alerts patients of a possible asthma attack. Based on end-user, the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market can be categorized into hospitals, clinics, and home care settings.

Geographically, the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in terms of revenue in 2017 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Robust growth in the region can be attributed to increase in awareness among people and rise in prevalence of allergic reactions. Europe is projected to be the second leading market, recording significant sales of intelligent asthma monitoring devices. However, sluggish economy in the region is expected to hamper the growth of the intelligent asthma monitoring devices market. The intelligent asthma monitoring devices market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR owing to increase in pollution levels, rise in prevalence of asthma, and surge in focus on enhancing treatment.

Leading players operating in the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market are Health Care Originals, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Vectura Group plc, Propeller Health, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Adherium Limited, AstraZeneca plc, Cohero Health, Inc., Respiri, Quvium, 3M, AEvice Health, Anaxsys, and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

