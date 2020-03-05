Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market With Top 20 Countries data, Production, Sales, Consumption Comparison Analysis and forecast to 2026

Intracranial pressure is the pressure inside the skull that might increase due to rise in pressure of cerebrospinal fluid or it may be due to rise in pressure within the brain. Intracranial pressure might arise due to a brain tumor, fluid around the brain or bleeding into the brain, or swelling within the brain. Increased intracranial pressure can be observed in hepatic encephalopathy, head trauma, hydrocephalus, and cerebral edema. Elevated intracranial pressure can lead to death in neurosurgical patients or it may cause cerebral ischemia. To avoid this circumstance, rapid recognition and monitoring of elevated intracranial pressure is important. Elevated intracranial pressure can be measured, either clinically or quantitatively.

Rising Awareness About Neurodegenerative Diseases Is Expected To Propel The Growth Of Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market:

Regional segmentation of intracranial pressure monitoring devices market by Coherent Market Insights comprises of North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific, and The Middle East. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in U.S, there are around 2 to 3 million Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) cases registered every year, that eventually lead to the more usage of intracranial pressure monitors in North America. Hence the rising number of patients with such diseases and increase in the usage of intracranial pressure monitoring devices are the factors that leads to domination of North America in intracranial pressure monitoring devices market. Rising government initiatives to generate the awareness about the neurodegenerative disorders also propelling the growth of intracranial pressure monitoring devices market.

Key players operating the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market includes Codman & Shurtleff Incorporated, Sophysa, Gaeltec Devices Limited, Integra Lifesciences Co., Raumedic AG, VITTAMED, Orsan Medical Technologies, Haiying Medical, and others.

