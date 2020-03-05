Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) also called as Intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring is a procedure that uses specialized equipment to evaluate function of nervous system including nerves and spinal cord during neural surgeries. The role of intraoperative neuromonitoring is to provide immediate feedback and warning to the surgeon for prevention of permanent nerve injury as a result of iatrogenic damage. The IONM is usually employed as it increases safety and improves outcomes during a spine surgery. The neural activity is measured in terms of electrically evoked potentials from the nerves with the help of an equipment called electroencephalogram (EEG). The intraoperative neuromonitoring is beneficial to the patient as it allows the assessment of nerve tissue function during surgery, making the surgery safe as compared to conventional hardware tests such as X-rays and CT scans. The IONM is also quick, painless, easy and inexpensive. It can record the nerve function multiple times or even throughout the entire process of surgery. Increasing number of mortality during spinal surgeries major factor driving the growth of global intraoperative neuromonitoring market. For instance, according to a research survey conducted by Scoliosis Research Society, U.S, a total of 197 mortalities was reported among 108,419 patients that had undergone neural surgery.

Market Dynamics

The high risk to nervous system associated with surgeries increases demand for intraoperative neuromonitoring, which is major factor driving growth of the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market. According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) 2014, iatrogenic nerve injuries accounted for 17.4% of the total traumatic nerve injuries. Moreover, according to World Health Organization (WHO) factsheet of 2015, around 80% disorders in the disabling conditions are neurological. The favorable reimbursement scenario is also responsible to fuel the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals to operate these systems and lack of awareness regarding neuromonitoring facilities in emerging countries are some factors that are responsible to restrain the growth of the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market.

Market players are adopting inorganic growth strategies to maintain leading position in the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market

Key players of the market are focused on acquisition of mid and small sized companies for expansion of manufacturing and distribution capacities to large geographical area. For instance, in December 2017, NuVasive, Inc. acquired SafePassage, a privately held intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring services provider for expanding neuromonitoring business. Moreover, companies are investing into research & development activities for development of better quality systems with improved performance and facilities. For instance, in 2012 Inomed Medizintechnik GmbH introduced a C2 Spine Software that provides automatic control for pharmacological relaxation status and offers effective and efficient neuromonitoring.

Key players operating the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market include Accurate Monitoring, Inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, Neuromonitoring Technologies, Natus Medical Incorporated, Medtronic, Biotronic NeuroNetwork, NuVasive Inc., Sentient Medical Systems, and SpecialityCare.

