Kitchen Sinks Market 2019 SWOT Analysis By Major Key Players- Franke, Moen, BLANCO, Elkay Manufacturing, Teka

Global Kitchen Sinks Market report also provides Porter analysis, SWOT analysis and market attractiveness which helps to better understand the market scenario on macro and micro level. It also explicitly provides information about mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and all the other important activities occurred in the market during current and past few years. The Kitchen Sinks Market report explores Key Players competitive scenario and provides market share for all major players of this market based on production, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other major factors. The global Kitchen Sinks market is valued at 2310 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2990 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

Kitchen Sinks is a sink in a kitchen, used for washing dishes and preparing food. The Kitchen Sinks mainly includes Stainless Steel Sinks and Ceramic Sinks. The Stainless Steel Sinks occupies most part of the production, which is 54.39% in 2016.

Currently, almost all kitchens need Kitchen Sinks, and the size of the market for decoration grew rapidly, at the same time, kitchen is the heart of the home, so the demand has a stable growth rate. The global sales of Kitchen Sinks in 2016 have been over 22871 K Units, and will increase to 29186 K Units in 2022. The technology of the Kitchen Sinks is not difficult. And the big manufacturers can ensure high quality, so their product can meet the high-end consumer’s demand. The price is decreasing at a stable speed, and high quality means high price. Price between different manufactures has gradient.

Franke, Moen, BLANCO, Elkay Manufacturing, Teka, Kohler, Kindred, Baekjo, OULIN, JOMOO, Primy, GORLDE, Morning, SONATA, Prussia, Bonke, Hccp, Gabalu, Dongpeng Holding

Stainless Steel Sinks

Ceramic Sinks

Others

Household

Commercial

North America Asia-Pacific Europe Central & South America Middle East & Africa

