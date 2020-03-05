Knee Cartilage Repair Market Revenue Growth Predicted by 2018-2026

Cartilage is a tough and elastic material, which acts as a connective tissue present in various parts of the body. Knee cartilage is a fine, elastic cushion-like tissue holding together the bones of knee joints. The knee cartilage is integral to the body as it helps reduce friction between knee joints, acts as a shock absorber, and provides support during physical activity. However, damage can be caused during sports activities, monotonous use of the joint, congenital abnormalities and hormonal disorders that affect joint development.

Various procedures for damaged knee cartilage repair involve filling the cartilage pothole with repair tissue, to help heal the cartilage. Larger defects are treated with autologous chondrocyte transplantation or osteochondral allograft transplantation, while smaller defects are treated with autologous chondrocyte implantation (ACI), osteochondral autograft transfer, and marrow stimulating techniques.

The growing trend of sports activities and outdoor events among the young and old generation, has increased the risk of knee injuries, with a higher prevalence among sports players. This in turn, is expected to fuel the knee cartilage repair market in the future. Due to unhealthy lifestyle and excess consumption of junk food, the obese population has rapidly increased throughout the world. Obesity, a very common cause of knee cartilage damage, helps drive growth of the knee cartilage repair market.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) 2014, over 1.9 billion adults aged 18 years and older were reported as overweight, from which over 600 million adults were obese. Overall, around 13% of the world’s adult population (11% of men and 15% of women) were obese in 2014 and 39% of adults aged 18 years and above (38% of men and 40% of women) were overweight. The global prevalence of obesity doubled between 1980 and 2016. The increasing obese population is expected fuel the knee cartilage repair market over the forecast period.

According to a research conducted in 2016, 83% of the population aged 16 or older reported exercising at least once a week, revealing that the level of physical activity among the population has rapidly increased. The growing trend of sports and outdoor activities has increased the chances of cartilage injuries due to lack of use of protective equipment. This poses as a positive growth factor for the knee cartilage repair market, and is expected to drive more growth over the forecast period.

Busy lifestyle of the urban population, has resulted in limited physical activity and intake of unhealthy diet, resulting in excess weight gain, thus making knee cartilage more susceptible to injuries and damage. This helps fuel the knee cartilage repair market. The major factor inhibiting market growth is the high costs of knee cartilage repair procedure.

Key players in global knee cartilage repair market include DePuy (Johnson & Johnson), Sanofi Aventis, Biomet, Anika Therapeutics, Genzyme, Advanced Technologies and Regenerative Medicine, Smith and Nephew, CellGenix, BioTissue Technologies, Zimmer, and EMD Serono.

