Language Translation Software and Services Market 2018 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on the global Language Translation Software and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Language Translation Software and Services development in United States, Europe and China.

A translation software or service can performs as a platform of translating a given input language into a functionally equivalent program in another language (the target language), without losing the functional or logical structure of the original language.

The key players covered in this study

SYSTRAN

Lionbridge Technologies

IBM Corporation

Global Linguist Solutions

Google Inc

Microsoft

Cloudwords

Babylon Software

LanguageLine Solutions

Thebigword Group

As internationalization becomes a worldwide trend, it’s no wonder that the translation software market is on the rise. More and more companies have expanded their business views to encompass a global perspective, i.e. they are going global. To successfully reach world domination, localization is a necessary feature. According to a report on website Companies and Markets the driving forces behind the translation market are connected to the internet, with the smartphone as its latest sweetheart: now, almost every company out there aims to have a user friendly website for each of their separate markets.

Enterprises that operate in the global market are usually present in 80-170 different countries. And the IT market hasn’t been sitting still either: recently, major shifts have been apparent in the market that now also encompasses cloud business solutions and social media. Moreover, IT departments are being replaced by lines of business – decisions are made by employing visual feature and discovery decision tablets, .

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Rule-Based Machine Translation

Statistical-Based Machine Translation

Hybrid Machine Translation

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

IT & Telecom

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Language Translation Software and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Language Translation Software and Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

