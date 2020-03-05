Leishmaniasis Treatment Market 2026: Research Methodology Focuses on Exploring Major Factors Influencing the Industry Development

Leishmaniasis is parasitic disease caused due to an infection with Leishmania parasites and transmitted through the bite of infected female phlebotomine sand flies. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 7, 00,000 to 1 million new cases and 20,000 – 30,000 deaths occur worldwide annually due to the leishmaniasis. There are three forms of leishmaniasis namely mucocutaneous leishmaniasis, visceral leishmaniasis, and cutaneous leishmaniasis. Visceral leishmaniasis (VL) is the most serious condition among the other two forms of leishmaniasis. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 50,000 to 90,000 new cases of visceral leishmaniasis occur worldwide annually. According to the WHO, in 2015, more than 90% of the new cases of visceral leishmaniasis were from Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, India, Brazil, Sudan, and South Sudan creating higher opportunity for leishmaniasis treatment market. The prevalence of cutaneous leishmaniasis in the North and South America, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Mediterranean basin is approximately 95%, according to the WHO April 2017 factsheet. People with leishmaniasis infection develop several symptoms, such as fever, weight loss, sores on skin, nose, mouth or throat, enlargement of spleen and liver, and abnormal blood tests. Some patients show symptoms of anemia, leukopenia, and thrombocytopenia. Geriatric population, infants, pregnant or lactating women, and HIV infected people have a high risk of acquiring leishmaniasis infections, due to their weak immune systems.

Combined Agreement Between Who And Gilead Sciences, Inc. Will Expand Leishmaniasis Treatment Market:

In 2016, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Gilead Sciences, Inc. signed an agreement to donate 3,80,400 vials of AmBisome (liposomal amphotericin B), extending their previous agreement from 2016 to 2021. The five year collaboration and funding of US$ 20 million by Gilead Sciences, Inc. are intended to provide access to diagnosis and treatment to the populations affected by visceral leishmaniasis in key endemic countries such as Ethiopia, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Sudan, and Sudan. Financial contribution made by Gilead Sciences, Inc. helped WHO to expand, control, and reinforce surveillance in many endemic countries.

Key players operating in the leishmaniasis treatment market include Sanofi S.A., Sequus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Paladin Labs Inc., Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Gland Pharma Limited, and Lifecare Innovations Private Limited.

