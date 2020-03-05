Life Science and Chemical Instrumentation Market 2018 Outlook Includes Top Companies, Types and Applications, Forecast to 2023
Life Science & Chemical Instrumentation market report (Request Sample Copy) delivers data about the landscapes which drive the development of Life Science & Chemical Instrumentation industry. The Life Science & Chemical Instrumentation market consists of large key companies who play a vital role in the production, manufacturing, sales, and distribution of the products.
The Global Life Science & Chemical Instrumentation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.8% over the forecast year 2018-2023.
Global Life Science & Chemical Instrumentation market research report provides crucial information related to overall Life Science & Chemical Instrumentation market with respect to market size, applications, end-user industry size, types, and various other factors.
Competitive Landscape: The report also presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. Life Science & Chemical Instrumentation Market Segment by Key Players Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson, & Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corporation.
Market Size Analysis by Years:
Historical Year: 2013-2017 || Base Year: 2017 || Estimated Year: 2018 || Forecast Year: 2018-2023
Key Developments in the Life Science & Chemical Instrumentation Market:
Life Science & Chemical Instrumentation Market Report Covers the Following Regions US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil,Argentina, Rest of South Africa.
Life Science & Chemical Instrumentation Market Dynamics
– Increasing Spending on Pharmaceutical R&D
– Technological Advancements in Analytical Instruments
– Increasing Public-Private Investments in Life Science Research
– Growing Food Safety Concerns
– High Cost of Instruments
– Dearth of Skilled Professionals
