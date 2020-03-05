Life Science and Chemical Instrumentation Market 2018 Outlook Includes Top Companies, Types and Applications, Forecast to 2023

Life Science & Chemical Instrumentation market report (Request Sample Copy) delivers data about the landscapes which drive the development of Life Science & Chemical Instrumentation industry. The Life Science & Chemical Instrumentation market consists of large key companies who play a vital role in the production, manufacturing, sales, and distribution of the products.

The Global Life Science & Chemical Instrumentation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.8% over the forecast year 2018-2023.

Global Life Science & Chemical Instrumentation market research report provides crucial information related to overall Life Science & Chemical Instrumentation market with respect to market size, applications, end-user industry size, types, and various other factors.

Competitive Landscape: The report also presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. Life Science & Chemical Instrumentation Market Segment by Key Players Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson, & Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corporation.

Market Size Analysis by Years:

Historical Year: 2013-2017 || Base Year: 2017 || Estimated Year: 2018 || Forecast Year: 2018-2023

Key Developments in the Life Science & Chemical Instrumentation Market:

February 2018 – Bruker Corporation acquired IRM2, a developer of high-speed infrared (IR) imaging microscopes based on quantum cascade laser (QCL) technology.

Drivers

– Increasing Spending on Pharmaceutical R&D

– Technological Advancements in Analytical Instruments

– Increasing Public-Private Investments in Life Science Research

– Growing Food Safety Concerns

Restraints

– High Cost of Instruments

– Dearth of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities