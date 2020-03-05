Lifeboat Market 2019 SWOT Analysis By Major Key Players- Norsafe, Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding, Palfingermarine, Survival Systems

Global Lifeboat Market report covers the segmentation arena, market secrets and regional retreats, size, share, growth analysis, trends and plans of the industry.

Industry Review of International Lifeboat Market:

The global Lifeboat market is valued at 220 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 270 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2019-2025. Global Lifeboat Market report also provides Porter analysis, SWOT analysis and market attractiveness which helps to better understand the market scenario on macro and micro level. It also explicitly provides information about mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and all the other important activities occurred in the market during current and past few years. The Lifeboat Market report explores Key Players competitive scenario and provides market share for all major players of this market based on production, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other major factors.

Lifeboat is one of the most important life-saving equipment onboard a ship, which is used at the time of extreme emergencies for abandoning a ship. Lifeboat is a smaller rigid vessel, secured onboard into davits so that it can be launched over the side of the ship with least time and mechanical assistance possible for an early escape of the crew from the ship. The global average price of Lifeboat is in the decreasing trend, from 53 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 50 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Lifeboat includes Freefall Lifeboats and Conventional Lifeboats, and the proportion of Conventional Lifeboats in 2016 is about 53%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016. Lifeboat is widely used in Cruise Ship, Cargo Ship and Other.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Lifeboat, with a production market share nearly 43% in 2016. China is the second largest supplier of Lifeboat, enjoying production market share nearly 21% in 2016. China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26% in 2016. Following Korea, Korea is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23%.

Top-Four Essential Market Segments for Lifeboat Market:

Leading Key Players:

Norsafe, Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding, Palfingermarine, Survival Systems, HLB, Fassmer, Vanguard, Hatecke, Jiangsu Jiaoyan, DSB Engineering, Nishi-F, ACEBI, Balden Marine, Shigi

Categorical Division by Type:

Conventional Lifeboat

Freefall Lifeboat

Based on Application:

Cruise Ship

Cargo Ship

Other

The Regional Evaluation Ensures:

North America Asia-Pacific Europe Central & South America Middle East & Africa

