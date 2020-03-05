Manual Cleaning Products Market 2019 SWOT Analysis By Major Key Players- Nilfisk, Karcher, Dyson, Electrolux, BISSELL, Tennant Company, Hako

Global Manual Cleaning Products Market report covers the segmentation arena, market secrets and regional retreats, size, share, growth analysis, trends and plans of the industry.

The global Manual Cleaning Products market is valued at 11700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 16600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025. Global Manual Cleaning Products Market report also provides Porter analysis, SWOT analysis and market attractiveness which helps to better understand the market scenario on macro and micro level. It also explicitly provides information about mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and all the other important activities occurred in the market during current and past few years. The Manual Cleaning Products Market report explores Key Players competitive scenario and provides market share for all major players of this market based on production, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other major factors.

Europe is the dominate producer of Manual Cleaning Products in Global, the production was 24,550.92 K Units in 2016, accounting for about 28.46% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 25.98%. Household Vacuum Cleaner accounted for the largest market with about 77.52% of the species of the Manual Cleaning Products. With over 46.82% share in the Manual Cleaning Products market, Residential Application was the largest application market in 2016.

The average price of Manual Cleaning Products was gently lower year by year from 127 USD/Unit in 2012 to 116 USD/Unit in 2017. The gross margin is relatively high, about 26.23% in 2017, and was also decrease in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to slowly decrease. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

Nilfisk, Karcher, Dyson, Electrolux, BISSELL, Tennant Company, Hako (Possehl Group), Philips, Tacony Corporation, TTI, TASKI, Newell Brands, Comac SpA, Kingclean, Shop-Vac Corporation, Emerson, Bosch, Puppy Electronic Appliances, NSS Enterprises

Household Vacuum Cleaner

Commercial and Industrial Cleaning Products

Others

Residential Application

Industrial Application

Commercial Application

Others

North America Asia-Pacific Europe Central & South America Middle East & Africa

