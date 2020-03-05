Manufacturers to Benefit from Lucrative Growth Prospects in the Global 2-Furoic Acid Market

2-Furoic acid is a carboxylic acid with aromatic ring and carboxylic group. It is categorized into specialty chemical. 2-furoic acid is generally used as a food preservative and flavoring agent. It is used in pasteurization and sterilization of food products. It acts as a fungicide and bactericide. In addition, it is also used in optic technologies, nylon preparation and as an intermediate in pharmaceutical industry.

The market for 2-furoic acid was mainly driven by food manufacturing sector. 2-furoic acid is also used as a starting material in furoate esters production. The derivatives of 2-furoic acid are used in medicinal preparations and biological research. The major opportunity for 2-furoic acid market is optic technology. 2-Furoic acid crystals can be used in optical devices due to its favorable properties such as non linear optical material (NLO). However, health hazards related to 2-furoic acid such as mutagenic effects are likely to inhibit the market growth.