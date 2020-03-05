Market Study on Expected Growth for Global Cyber Security Market

Our latest research report entitled Cyber Security Market (by deployment mode (on-premise, and cloud), security type (application, cloud security), services (professional services, and managed services), solution (risk and compliance management, distributed denial of service (DDOS), and unified threat management), end user(manufacturing, IT and telecom, public sector, healthcare, and aerospace and defense )) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Cyber Security. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Cyber Security cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Cyber Security growth factors.

The forecast Cyber Security Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Cyber Security on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global cyber security market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The internet has become an essential part of today’s generation of people from communicating through instant messages and emails to banking, traveling, studying, and shopping. The Internet has touched every aspect of life. Owing to increased use of the internet by people, protecting important information has become a necessity. Cybersecurity is the practice of guarding systems, networks, and programs from digital attacks. These attacks are usually aimed at retrieving, altering, or destroying sensitive information, extracting money from users and disturbing normal business processes. Moreover, increasing use of smart devices and internet of things, the cyber attackers are growing innovative and are making the IT security more accessible to malpractices. Hence, this gives the rise to cybersecurity industry to play a very prominent role in the daily lives of every person.

The emergence of disruptive digital technologies such as the internet of things across various industry verticals drives the growth of the cyber security market. In addition, the government sector is more prone to cyber-attacks owing to the presence of government records that are packed with traffic documents and proprietorship statistics. The perception of eGovernance has headed the government to focus more on information security threats. This, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the cyber security market.

The global expenditure on cybersecurity is increasing as it is becoming difficult to keep pace with the rise in cybercrimes and malware attacks on governments, BFSI and healthcare organizations. Airplane navigation and guidance systems can be highly susceptible to cyber-attacks that can have widespread complications. Hence, the computers and networks for all the ground and air-borne tasks need strong security infrastructure.

On the other hand, the primary platform for an increase in cybercrime activities is connectivity through the use of Big Data, cloud, social media, and mobile services. However, the use of pirated and open source cybersecurity solutions are curtailing the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, implementation of artificial intelligence and the advancement in the blockchain technology for cyber defense have opened several doors of opportunity for the key players in the cyber security market. For instance, third-party data packing and cloud-based services have opened opportunities for a cyber-attack which formerly did not exist. These services operate on the support of the internet and will become increasingly connected over the upcoming years, allowing the need for a robust cyber security system in the business environment.

Among the geographies, North America dominated the cyber security market. The growth in the North American region is due to the strong presence of several market executives along with recent security threats. Moreover, the total number of cybersecurity incidents reported by federal agencies in the United States has drastically increased from 5,503 in 2006, to 77,183 in 2015. Furthermore, the rising need among organizations to shrink the misuse of internet and address the attacks on their IT infrastructure is anticipated to drive the cyber security market in the North America region. Moreover, rapid economic growth and economic stability are expected to drive growth in the Asia Pacific region. Chinese and the Indian government are working on deploying a robust and credible cybersecurity policy and action plan which is anticipated to reduce the impact of cybercrime in the region.

Market Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Security Type, Services, Solution, and End User

The report on the global cyber security market covers segments such as deployment mode, security type, services, solution, and end user. On the basis of deployment mode, the sub-markets include on-premise and cloud. On the basis of the security type, the sub-markets include application security and cloud security. On the basis of services, the sub-markets include professional services and managed services. On the basis of the solution, the sub-markets include risk and compliance management, distributed denial of service (DDoS), and unified threat management. On the basis of the end user, the sub-markets include manufacturing, it and telecom, public sector, healthcare, and aerospace and defense.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Trend Micro, Fortinet, Inc., Cato Networks, Palo Alto Networks, Inc, F-Secure, Juniper Networks, and Symantec.

